Boris Johnson discharged from hospital as he recovers from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery from coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

Johnson, who was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital a week ago and spent three days in intensive care, has now moved to Chequers.

A No 10 spokesperson said: “On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.”

In a statement released earlier today, the Prime Minister said he “owes his life” to the NHS staff who treated him for the virus.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been deputising for Johnson since his hospital admission, and will continue to oversee the government’s response in the Prime Minister’s absence.

Leading the government’s daily briefing yesterday, home secretary Priti Patel said Johnson needed “time and space to rest, recuperate and recover”.

Yesterday the UK recorded a further 917 coronavirus deaths, taking the total death toll to almost 10,000.

Ministers are now discussing how and when there will be a lifting of current lockdown measures ahead of an initial three-week review due tomorrow.

Officials have said it is still too early to consider easing restrictions and have urged Brits to stay at home over the Easter weekend, despite the warm weather.