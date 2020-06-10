Public confidence in Boris Johnson continues to plummet, as new polling shows his approval rating drop to minus 7 per cent.

A new YouGov poll shows that 43 per cent of Britons think the Prime Minister is doing a good job, with 50 per cent saying he is performing poorly.

This is down from a plus 22 per cent approval rating from YouGov polling just one month ago on 9 May.

The public’s confidence in the Prime Minister has taken a battering as the Covid-19 crisis has progressed, with the UK now having the second-most total coronavirus deaths in the world.

Johnson’s reluctance to sack chief adviser Dominic Cummings during a public row about his trip to Durham during the lockdown also led to a sharp decline in his approval numbers.

YouGov polling research manager Chris Curtis said: “The government’s approval ratings looked unsustainably high at the start of the coronavirus crisis, given this is a metric that has sat in negative territory for almost all of the past two decades.”

The polling also showed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer with a plus 27 per cent approval rating, with 40 per cent saying he looked like “a Prime Minister in waiting”.

However, the YouGov poll also showed just 26 per cent of people thought the Labour party as a whole were ready to form government.

Three polls over the weekend also saw the Conservatives and Labour as neck-and-neck in two-party preferred polling.

The Tory lead over Labour was three per cent or less for the polls completed by YouGov, Deltapoll and Opinium.