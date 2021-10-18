Boris Johnson announces city status for Southend in honour of murdered MP Sir David Amess

Southend-on-Sea will be be given city status in honour of long-serving Essex MP Sir David Amess who was murdered on Friday, Boris Johnson today announced.

Amess, who was stabbed to death during a routine constituency surgery, had fought for decades for his constituency of Southend to be made a city.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, the Prime Minister said “this country needs people like Sir David, this house needs people like Sir David and our politics needs people like Sir David”.

“That Sir David spent almost 40 years in this house, but not one day in ministerial office tells you everything about where his priorities lay,” Johnson told MPs.

“He was not a man in awe of this chamber, nor a man who sought patronage or advancement, he simply wanted to serve the people of Essex. First in Basildon and then in Southend.

The moment Boris Johnson declared that Southend will become a city, in honour of the efforts of Sir David Amess. pic.twitter.com/38vhgLguh7 — James Heale (@JAHeale) October 18, 2021

“It was in the act of serving his constituents that he so cruelly killed. When he died he was doing what he firmly believed was the most important part of any MP’s job – offering help to those in need.

“Dedicated, passionate, firm in his beliefs but never anything less than respectful for those who thought differently.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “On behalf of the entire Labour party, I want to reach across, to lean across, and to acknowledge the pain that’s felt on the opposite benches.”

Amess was one of the longest-serving MPs in the House of Commons, after first being elected to the constituency of Basildon in 1983.

He was then elected as the MP for Southend West in the 1997 General Election.

“Sir David was a patriot who believed passionately in this country, in its people, in its future,” Johnson said.

“He was also one of the nicest, kindest, and most gentle individuals ever to grace these benches. A man who used his decades of experience to offer friendship and support to new members of all parties.”