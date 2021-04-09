Boohoo opens new warehouse to boost sales growth

Boohoo has secured extra warehouse space to drive sales growth, creating up to 500 new jobs.

The fast fashion firm said it had secured a long-term lease for a new warehouse in Daventry, which will become operational in the second quarter of its financial year.

The new warehouse space, in addition to its existing sites in Burnley, Sheffield and Wellingborough, will give the group a net sales capacity of more than £4bn.

Boohoo said it expects to invest more than £50m in the site over the coming years to increase capacity.

The deal will create up to 500 jobs, with the possibility of a further 1,000 jobs as capacity increases.