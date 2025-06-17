Bolt vs Lime: Uber rival to launch e-bikes in London

Bolt’s new e-bike scheme will charge users based on distance rather than time, a first for the industry in London.

Bolt has unveiled plans to introduce electric bikes to London this summer, challenging Lime’s near-monopoly in the capital.

The Estonian ride-hailer, which is the largest e-scooter and bike provider in Europe, will launch its London service in August under close supervision from Transport for London (TfL) and local councils.

The move makes Bolt the only UK-based platform to offer both ride-hailing and e-bike services via the same app.

Lime, the San Francisco-based firm backed by Bolt’s ride-hailing nemesis Uber, has established itself as the largest e-bike operator in London in recent years. It has an estimated 30,000 bikes available for rent, ahead of rival Forest.

The industry’s rapid growth has prompted scrutiny over safety and the number of abandoned bikes left on street corners. Lime and Forest were yesterday fined more than £30,000 by TfL under new rules introduced late last year.

Bolt to charge based on distance not time

Bolt’s new scheme will charge users based on distance rather than time, a first for London, which it claims will encourage users to ride more safely and find suitable spots to park.

Will Norman, London’s Walking and Cycling Commissioner, said: “Integrating e-bikes with ride hailing in a single app will give people more choice and flexibility when choosing how to get around, strengthening our network and helping to reduce congestion.

“I’m also pleased to see that Bolt will be prioritising responsible parking and safety, to ensure the scheme works for everyone.”

Kimberly Hurd, Senior General Manager at Bolt UK and Ireland, said: “Launching our first micromobility service in the UK is a major step in creating cities for people, not cars. London is one of the largest e-bike rental markets in the world.”

“We’ve seen in other countries that giving people multiple transport options in one app helps reduce private car use and makes cities more liveable, reducing congestion and lowering emissions.

“This is just the start of our micromobility journey in the UK, and we look forward to expanding in the months ahead.”