Boeing will get back on its feet, says Lufthansa boss

Boeing received the second vote of confidence in a day.(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Boeing will get back on its feet soon, according to Lufthansa’s boss Carsten Spohr.

The airline’s boss said it was backing the plane manufacturer despite the turbulent period it was going through.

“Boeing as a symbol of America will get back to its feet,” the German executive said during a luncheon in Washington, adding now it was a “good time to negotiate prices with Boeing right now.”

Spohr’s comment are the second vote of confidence given to the US manufacturer in a day.

British Airways’ parent company IAG announced today it had bought 50 737 MAX.

“The addition of new Boeing 737s is an important part of IAG ́s shorthaul fleet renewal,” said IAG’s chief executive Luis Gallego.

“These latest generation aircraft are more fuel efficient than those they will replace and in line with our commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Over the past few months, Boeing has faced several challenges, from production delays to certification issues.

Earlier this month the company was forced to halt production of its 777X jets after posting a net loss of $1.24bn for the first quarter of 2022.