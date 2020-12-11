BoE gives lenders all-clear and extends zero capital buffer

The Bank of England has said the UK’s lenders are strong enough to withstand an economic shock much worse than the one currently predicted, but extended the period in which banks can hold reduced capital buffers to try to ensure they can keep making loans.

The BoE’s Financial Policy Committee (FPC) said banks should expect “some headwinds” over the coming quarters. It said unemployment and business insolvencies are set to rise.

Read more: Bank of England can cut rates below zero, Saunders says

Yet it said banks are able to withstand credit losses of around £200bn. That is “much more” than implied under the Bank’s central economic forecast. So far, they have provisioned for around £20bn in credit losses.

In an effort to help banks keep lending, the BoE said it would ease capital buffer requirements.

It said banks’ countercyclical capital buffer rate would be kept at zero until at least the end of next year. It was cut from one per cent to zero in March, freeing up around £190bn to be lent out.

The FPC also said that “most risks” to financial stability in the UK stemming from Brexit have been taken care of.

But the FPC’s report said there could well be market volatility and disruption to some users of financial services.

Read more: Bank of England goes big with £150bn stimulus amid second lockdown

Yesterday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared to try to prepare teh country for a no-deal Brexit on 1 January. Talks are ongoing but remain bogged down.

The FPC said: “Market volatility could be reinforced in the event that some derivative users are not fully ready to trade with EU counterparties or on EU or EU-recognised trading venues,” it said.

More to follow.