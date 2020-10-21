BoE deputy: The ‘time is not right’ for negative interest rates

High levels of economic uncertainty and a bruised banking system mean now is not the time to experiment with negative interest rates, a deputy governor of the Bank of England has said.

Sir Dave Ramsden today struck a more cautious tone on the novel monetary policy than his colleague Gertjan Vlieghe did yesterday. Vlieghe said he thought the risk that negative rates would be counterproductive “is low”.

With its main rate at 0.1 per cent, the Bank officially added negative interest rates to its “toolbox” in August. Yet governor Andrew Bailey has said it does not currently plan to use them any time soon.

Ramsden today reiterated that message in a speech. He highlighted that negative rates could damage banks’ profits. And he questioned how well an interest rate cut would be passed on to the wider economy.

“While there might be an appropriate time to use negative rates, that time is not right now,” he said.

More to follow.