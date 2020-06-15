Body of US fighter pilot in North Sea crash recovered

The body of the pilot of the US fighter jet which crashed into the North Sea this morning has been found and confirmed to be deceased.

In a statement, the US Air Force said: “The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased,” said a spokesperson.

“The name of the pilot will not be released until all next of kin notifications have been made.

“This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot’s family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.”

Before the Open: Get the jump on the markets with our early morning newsletter

Earlier this afternoon HM Coastguard found the wreckage of the pilot’s aircraft, which crashed 74 nautical miles off Flamborough Head on the East Yorkshire coast at around 9:40am.

The jet was from the 48th Fighter Wing at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

The reason for the crash are not yet known. The 48th Fighter Wing said that at the time of the incident, the pilot was participating in a training mission.

A search and rescue mission was launched and coordinated by HM Coastguard.

More to follow.