Board member Jennie Daly to replace Pete Redfern at the helm of Taylor Wimpey

Jennie Daly will replace Pete Redfern as Taylor Wimpey’s chief executive. (Photo/Taylor Wimpey)

Jennie Daly, board member and group operations director at housing giant Taylor Wimpey, will replace Pete Redfern as the company’s chief executive.

The company announced the appointment this morning, saying it will be effective from the conclusion of the annual general meeting on 26 April 2022.

“Jennie has extensive experience in the housebuilding sector and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a razor-sharp operational focus,” said chairman Irene Dorner. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with her as we execute our next phase of growth.”

Redfern, who resigned in December after 14 years at the helm of the FTSE-100 company, will stay in his role until the general meeting, remaining available to the business until the end of his notice period in December.

On leaving, the chief executive said he was leaving the business in excellent health, remaining well-positioned for strong future growth.

In a trading update issued on 17 January, the company said it had ended the 2021 financial year with an order book worth £2.5bn, City A.M. reported. Taylor Wimpey added it had delivered “an excellent performance” in 2021, with full year results in line with expectations.

UK home completions increased by 47 per cent to 14,087 last year as demand surged, with the overall average selling price of homes increasing from £288k in 2020 to £300k in 2021.

“We have delivered an excellent performance in 2021,” commented Redfern. “Market conditions remain supportive and we continue to see strong demand for our homes.”