BMW tables plans to slash emissions from car life cycle by 40 per cent

BMW has said it plans to slash its carbon emissions from the life cycle of its cars, from their production onwards, by 40 per cent before 2030.

The carmaker has upped its previous target of reducing harmful emissions by a third, despite being reluctant to set a concrete deadline for phasing out fossil-fuel reliant vehicles.

The plans so-far involve the Munich-based firm bolstering its proportion of recycled and reusable materials that are used in the manufacturing process from 30 per cent to 50 per cent.

“We are committed to a clear course to achieve the 1.5 degree target,” CEO Oliver Zipse said in a statement released ahead of the IAA Mobility conference next week.

It is a positive step from the auto giant in working towards the 1.5 degree target set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

BMW has already made a string of sustainability pledges, like making its electric vehicle sales at least half of the group’s overall sales.