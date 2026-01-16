BlueMatrix and Perplexity Partner to Bring AI-Powered Discovery to Institutional Research

BlueMatrix, the global leader in capital markets content publishing technology, backed by Thoma Bravo, today announced a partnership with Perplexity to bring AI-enabled research and discovery to institutional investors using BlueMatrix’s governed, entitlement-aware framework.

The partnership brings entitled broker research to Perplexity Enterprise users, enabling buy-side professionals to query their subscribed research content, alongside Perplexity’s broader capabilities, including real-time financial data, earnings transcripts, and deep research tools. Investment professionals and researchers can use natural language to surface relevant insights without changing existing data ownership, entitlements, or compliance structures.

As buy-side teams increasingly turn to AI tools for research synthesis, a formal integration through BlueMatrix replaces unstructured, ungoverned usage with compliant distribution that preserves attribution and entitlements. For research firms, the partnership provides a new channel to increase visibility with buy-side clients, gaining presence within an AI-powered discovery experience while maintaining full control over their content. Research providers also gain new insight into how investors interact with their analysis, the types of questions they’re asking most, and how they’re integrating those results into their AI-assisted workflows.

BlueMatrix provisions access on behalf of research providers, ensuring that only clients with existing agreements can surface a firm’s content. Proprietary research remains fully protected and is never used to train AI models or leave institutional boundaries.

“At BlueMatrix, our priority is to help clients benefit from AI while preserving attributions, control, and flexibility,” said Patricia Horotan, CEO of BlueMatrix. “This new partnership with Perplexity delivers AI-assisted discovery to investors and researchers, alongside Perplexity’s suite of accuracy-driven research tools. For research providers, it offers a new way to ensure that their insights reach clients at the moment of decision, without compromising the governance and data-first, model-neutral strategy they expect from BlueMatrix.”

“BlueMatrix is a clear leader in capital markets technology, and we’re excited to align AI innovation with the strict governance standards financial institutions and researchers require,” said Dmitry Shevelenko, Chief Business Officer at Perplexity. “This partnership demonstrates how AI-powered search can enhance access to entitled research content, and help investment professionals move from question to insight and insight to decisions faster.”

During the initial pilot phase of the partnership, a limited group of early-adopter firms will explore AI-assisted workflows that allow buy-side professionals to ask natural-language questions, such as “What are my brokers saying about this issuer following earnings?”, and receive cited responses grounded in the entitled research they already receive via BlueMatrix and Perplexity’s broader suite of Enterprise data sources.

Use cases will include issuer monitoring, post-earnings and event follow-up, and thematic research. BlueMatrix serves as the secure system of record for research authoring, compliance, and entitlements, while Perplexity Enterprise provides the AI-powered interface for deep research. A private beta will follow integration and security reviews, with feedback from participating firms shaping future features, including expanded entitlement scenarios, deeper use of metadata such as RIXML, and enhanced engagement reporting.

About BlueMatrix

BlueMatrix is the global leader in capital markets content publishing technology, trusted by over 1,000 financial institutions. Its secure platform streamlines authoring, compliance, and distribution—driving smarter, faster collaboration across capital markets. Founded in 1999 and backed by Thoma Bravo, BlueMatrix operates from offices in Durham (HQ), New York, London, Paris, Edinburgh, Auckland, and Timisoara.

www.bluematrix.com

About Perplexity

Perplexity is an AI-powered answer engine that draws from credible sources in real time to accurately answer questions with in-line citations, perform deep research, and more. Perplexity Enterprise provides secure, organization-aware access to AI-assisted research workflows that integrate proprietary data with trusted public sources. Founded in 2022, the company’s mission is to serve the world’s curiosity by bridging the gap between traditional search engines and AI-driven interfaces. Each week, Perplexity answers more than 150 million questions globally. Perplexity is available in the app store and online at:

www.perplexity.ai

