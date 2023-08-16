Tower Suites
Commanding sweeping views over the River Thames and the Tower of London, Tower Suites is one of the most scenic 5 star hotels in London. Offering a diverse range of accommodation, hospitality and events services, Tower Suites is located in the heart of the city’s famous business district and with easy access to Canary Wharf, the Square Mile, financial heartland and London’s most vibrant tourist attractions: a perfect base for a productive stay in the capital.
Guests can enjoy independent living inside elegant suites with fully equipped kitchens and lounges whilst having access to the myriad facilities and services of a luxury boutique hotel in London.
The advanced features of the Tower Suites apart hotel enable a large percentage of the building’s total energy usage to be generated from renewable energy sources, satisfying the requirements of the city’s vital clean energy development plan for 2026. The building has been carefully designed to conserve 65% of water over a conventional building, avoid night time light pollution and provides for maximum access by public transport for both guests and associates.
Tower Residences
Blue Orchid’s latest property comprises 32 stunning new residences, providing the very best contemporary one and two-bedroom independent living apartments. A charming 1900s building boasting stunning views of the Tower of London, Tower Residences’ luxury and contemporary studios and apartments provide the perfect base in central London. With residents providing luxury living for up to four people; each incorporating a fully equipped kitchen, elegant and flexible open-plan dining and living rooms with workstation together with modern, stylish bathrooms, ideal for both short and long-term visits to the capital.
Perfectly located in the heart of London’s financial district, just a gem stone’s throw away from London’s world-renowned attractions and vibrant cultural and heritage scene, Tower Residences is ideal whether for business or leisure and for any length of stay, Tower Residences is London’s most sought-after independent living apartments in central London.
Transport links could not be better with Tower Hill, Tower Gateway and Fenchurch Street stations right on your doorstep.
The Skyline
Boasting unrivalled panoramic views across London, The Skyline London is the latest addition to London’s best roof top dining and drinking experiences.
Indulge in authentic Italian dining whilst enjoying an eclectic mix of beverages crafted by talented mixologists. Revel in the intoxicating atmosphere, and fill up your camera roll with images of the best view in the capital.
Take in the breath-taking views of the Tower of London, Tower Bridge and the River Thames whilst indulging in your favourite cocktail and sumptuous food.
