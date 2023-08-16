Tower Suites



Commanding sweeping views over the River Thames and the Tower of London, Tower Suites is one of the most scenic 5 star hotels in London. Offering a diverse range of accommodation, hospitality and events services, Tower Suites is located in the heart of the city’s famous business district and with easy access to Canary Wharf, the Square Mile, financial heartland and London’s most vibrant tourist attractions: a perfect base for a productive stay in the capital.

Guests can enjoy independent living inside elegant suites with fully equipped kitchens and lounges whilst having access to the myriad facilities and services of a luxury boutique hotel in London.

The advanced features of the Tower Suites apart hotel enable a large percentage of the building’s total energy usage to be generated from renewable energy sources, satisfying the requirements of the city’s vital clean energy development plan for 2026. The building has been carefully designed to conserve 65% of water over a conventional building, avoid night time light pollution and provides for maximum access by public transport for both guests and associates.