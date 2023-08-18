The multi-award winning Tower Suites is one of the most scenic 5-star hotel in London, with sweeping room views spanning over the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. Guests can enjoy independent living inside elegant suites with fully equipped kitchens and lounges whilst having access to the myriad facilities and services of a luxury hotel – restaurant, bars, gym and spa together with a co-working space. Located in the heart of the city’s famous business district and with easy access to Canary Wharf, the Square Mile, financial heartland and London’s most vibrant tourist attractions, Tower Suites is the perfect base for a productive stay in the capital.