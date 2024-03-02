Bloobloom glasses review: friendly service, bold eyewear

Bloobloom eyewear specialists are expanding their retail imprint across the capital – we tried on a pair

French glasses brand Bloobloom have stores on Carnaby Street and in Marylebone – but they’re expanding with five new London openings this year. We tried a pair out

It’s a crowded market for eyewear in the capital, but Bloobloom, the French company that launched in 2019, aim to do things differently. They say they offer good value and high quality together with a set of unusual perks, like telling customers the actual manufacturing cost of their frames to suggest profit margins aren’t sky high.

They seem to have found a comfortable mid-market positioning that is working well: the brand went from two stores in London last year to a projected seven by the end of 2024.

So what’s the big deal? From £99 for a pair of glasses, they aren’t the cheapest nor the most expensive on the high street, aiming to provide sustainable products to those who want to look decent without the hefty price tag.

I was after a new pair and was tired of the choice paralysis and chaotic vibes of Specsavers, but didn’t want to spend a fortune. So I got in touch with Bloobloom.

Bloobloom glasses: the in-store experience

I had a friendly optician greet me for an eye test at the original Carnaby Street store, which didn’t feel rushed, and then I had the option of having up to five frames sent to my door to try on for size: a decent proposition for people who don’t like pouting into the mirror in front of sales reps and half of London in full public view. (You can order glasses on the website to try on at home.)

I didn’t mind pouting, so I settled into a try-on session in the store where there are just enough glasses to pick out something special without feeling overwhelmed. Two very personable sales assistants helped me by finding six pairs that suited my face (I should avoid anything too spherical, I was told!) but I wanted to make more of a statement so went for some seventies-chic golden orange specs I’d spotted on the shelves.

Bloobloom could have more daring styles and colour choices, as more statement looks are en vogue and a repeat customer may struggle to find inspiration time and time again – but I was happy with the pair I’d found, and the service; the attendees were confident enough to chose me some great looks, then tell me honestly how they felt about two pretty daring pairs of specs.

Not everyone wants to spend hundreds (and hundreds) on a pair of decent glasses, and these are clearly high quality: I was happy with my choice, which arrived in the post a few days later in a lovely bright blue case. It’d be naff to say I was bloo-blooming in them, wouldn’t it?

Bloobloom will this year open stores in Westfield White City, Covent Garden, Battersea Power Station, Canary Wharf and Kings Road this year. You can browse the collection and try glasses on online

Read more: Fast-growing spectacles boutique Kirk & Kirk eyes UK-wide launch with chain of pop-up shops

Read more: For your eyes only: meet luxury eyewear designer Tom Davies