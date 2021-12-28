Blockchain-based World Mobile agrees partnership to connect Africa with 4G and 5G

World Mobile, the first mobile network built on blockchain, has announced a partnership with Altaeros, developers of the world’s first autonomous aerostats, to connect the unconnected across Africa.

Through this partnership, Altaeros and World Mobile will provide low-altitude aerostats (tethered balloon platforms), forming part of World Mobile’s Dynamic Network.

World Mobile plans to launch these balloons across Africa to connect hundreds of millions of people. Several aerostats will launch in Zanzibar anchoring the network and delivering connectivity near to 100 per cent of the island.

Each aerostat will connect hundreds of thousands of subscribers and each subscriber on the network will create a blockchain wallet. World Mobile will be deploying thousands of aerostats across the continent.

The aerostat system consists of a helium-filled envelope and stabilising fins.

The unique 3-tethered architecture limits the aerostat’s movement in the air, which is essential in stabilizing telco coverage so connectivity doesn’t drop in and out.

The aerostat is attached to a movable mooring platform with built-in software that adjusts the balloon’s position depending on wind conditions.

The onboard communication system, using beamforming technology (a technique that focuses a wireless signal towards a specific receiving device) will allow 3G, 4G and 5G handsets to connect directly and will also connect WM AirNodes in the vicinity via traditional and alternative spectrums.