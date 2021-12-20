World Mobile set to be listed on three crypto exchanges

World Mobile Token Ltd (WMT), the token enabling a global mobile network on a sharing economy, is to be listed on three leading exchanges.

The token will be listed on Bitrue, one of the world’s leading asset platforms with Cardano native token support, BitMart – a global digital asset trading platform providing real-time trading services to 180 countries and serving over nine million customers; and MEXC Global – an exchange known for high performance, mega transaction, and matching technology, with a large customer base in the APAC region. The listings will allow people from around the world to buy, sell, and trade WMT.

Through these listings, there is instant liquidity for those who hold WMT, by purchasing during the token generation event. WMT is able to be traded freely across jurisdictions around the globe, furthering the World Mobile Network’s mission of bringing sustainable connectivity to Africa through the World Mobile sharing economy. The listings will come into effect on Thursday December 23 (Bitrue and MEXC) and Friday December 24 (BitMart).

“One of the most exciting parts of cryptocurrencies is their ability to radically improve the quality of life of its users that traditional business models ignore,” said Adam O’Neill, Chief Marketing Officer of Bitrue.

“We see it in the millions of unbanked people living in developed nations who are now able to control their finances again, and we’re thrilled to come across and support a project like World Mobile Token who are making a verifiable difference to billions of unconnected persons around the globe.”

Zachary Vann, spokesperson for WMT, said: “We are excited to also be working with BitMart whose core values align very strongly with the vision of World Mobile.

“BitMart has shown strong support for World Mobile from a very early stage and has been supporting its goal and mission of connecting the unconnected. They have served over nine million customers on their platform and give access to over 180 countries.”

“We look forward to offering WMT to the MEXC global community and making the token available to their six million customers. MEXC Global is a trusted exchange across the APAC region, recently being awarded the best exchange in Asia at the 2021 Dubai Crypto Expo. Working alongside MEXC Global to support WMT and seeing the passion they have shown towards the mission of World Mobile has been a pleasure.”

Mr Vann added: “World Mobile Token is starting its exciting journey of being listed on multiple CEXs and DEXs, this will give people from across the globe the opportunity to obtain World Mobile Token via various means and truly live up to the name of World Mobile Token.

“World Mobile Token is the utility token at the heart of the sharing economy, it will power the network and drive mass adoption of the sharing economy and create explosive growth of the World Mobile Network.”