‘Blind eye’: Former John Lewis boss on CBI and Tesco scandals

Former John Lewis boss, now the West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street. Photo: PA

The former boss of John Lewis has spoken out on the scandals engulfing the CBI and Tesco suggesting that senior staff may have been “turning a blind eye” to bad behaviour.

Andy Street, Conservative mayor of the West Midlands, spoke at a Q&A with InHouse where he discussed issues at the lobbying group, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI).

He said: “How on earth can it be that organisations that we think are incredibly reputable haven’t known about this?

“I just find it unfathomable, frankly, that something can be going on in an organisation… Tesco is probably one of the best governed organisations in Britain – the CBI was I thought.

“And I sort of don’t believe that somewhere at the senior level somebody didn’t know. And think there is – there must be – a case of turning a blind eye.”

‘Values in public life’

Allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work culture plunged the CBI into crisis when published by the Guardian newspaper earlier this year, while the City of London police are investigating claims of rape by female staff members.

Former CBI president John Allan subsequently resigned from his role as Tesco chairman following complaints emerging relating to his time at the helm of the business body.

CBI director-general Tony Danker – replaced by ex-chief economist Rain Newton-Smith – was dismissed over separate claims of workplace misconduct, unrelated to rape or sexual harassment allegations, but has claimed he was made to take the fall for the wider crisis.

Street added: “I could give you a heartfelt – but it might come across as a sanctimonious – statement about how values in public life are so important.

“I really do believe that, I believe in the notion of service, I believe you have to set yourself this incredible benchmark and if you don’t reach it you don’t deserve to be in public life.”

‘Nanny state’

The former retailer continued: “The thing you do learn if you’ve been in a leadership position is, and let’s face it, John Lewis was very much in the public spotlight… you actually cannot afford to turn a blind eye.

“One of the hardest things you can do is say to somebody ‘you can’t be here because you don’t meet the standard this organisation sets’ but I genuinely believe you have to do that.”

Asked about firms and organisations increasingly opting for alcohol-free events, Street joked: “Nonsense, that’s the nanny state isn’t it.”

And in response to an audience member’s question about female staff running informal ‘whisper networks’ to guard against predatory behaviour, he added: “That is exactly what I mean about turning a blind eye – that is terrible, tragic and upsetting.”