Blackline Safety Introduces G8—The Most Connected Safety Wearable Ever Made

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced G8, the next evolution of worksite safety and the most connected wearable the company has ever built. Designed from the ground up as a true platform, G8 combines advanced gas detection, lone worker protection, and radio-quality communication in one rugged device that connects workers to each other, to their safety teams, and to the broader digital worksite—with real-time data streamed to the cloud to keep safety and operations leaders informed.

“G8 gives workers access to the tools and information they need to confidently get the job done and get home safe,” said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety. “By unifying gas detection, real-time monitoring, and communication in one connected device, we’re delivering more than incremental improvement. We’re giving every worker a direct line to the people, data, systems and support they need to make faster, safer decisions.”

G8 builds on the proven foundation of Blackline’s G7 line, while introducing breakthrough capabilities that set a new standard for connected safety and productivity.

A Connected Gas Detector That Does More

At its core, G8 is a fully featured, connected gas detector with a rugged, IP-67 rating that’s built to meet the most demanding industrial environments.

But G8 also goes further, consolidating several critical tools into one intrinsically safe device, so workers no longer need to carry and manage multiple devices. Plus, real-time cloud connectivity so teams get the field data they need to respond faster and keep operations running smoothly. With G8, organizations get:

Safety and situational awareness:

Advanced gas detection – swappable cartridges covering 20+ gases

– swappable cartridges covering 20+ gases Lone worker protection – monitoring falls, no motion, health events, physical assaults, getting trapped or stranded, and more.

– monitoring falls, no motion, health events, physical assaults, getting trapped or stranded, and more. Dual-band GNSS/GPS (L1/L5) – faster time-to-first-fix and location accuracy within one meter, delivering more reliable positioning in challenging environments where GPS alone often struggles.

– faster time-to-first-fix and location accuracy within one meter, delivering more reliable positioning in challenging environments where GPS alone often struggles. Access to ZoneAware™ geofencing in Blackline Live – define site zones, see who’s where, spot bottlenecks, and speed up muster drills.

3 ways to communicate (in emergencies or for everyday productivity) with enhanced speaker and mic technology:

Push-to-Talk – loud, clear worldwide radio functionality so crews can talk across sites, regions, or even countries.

– loud, clear worldwide radio functionality so crews can talk across sites, regions, or even countries. Emergency voice calling – connecting workers directly with a live monitoring agent when an alert is triggered—because nothing replaces a real person in a critical situation.

– connecting workers directly with a live monitoring agent when an alert is triggered—because nothing replaces a real person in a critical situation. Text messaging – send pre-set or custom messages and receive mass notifications in the event of evacuations, severe weather, and more.

– send pre-set or custom messages and receive mass notifications in the event of evacuations, severe weather, and more. Internal full-range speaker delivering up to 1W of audio power, producing loud, clear alerts and voice communication with low distortion—even in noisy industrial environments.

delivering up to 1W of audio power, producing loud, clear alerts and voice communication with low distortion—even in noisy industrial environments. Optional Remote Speaker Microphone (RSM) with up to 1.5W output to extend sound capability even further.

Visibility and usability:

64-color backlit display – approximately double the size of Blackline’s G7 display.

– approximately double the size of Blackline’s G7 display. Reflective active-matrix TFT LCD and nearly 77,000 pixels – for improved visibility of alerts and device status at-a-glance, without draining battery life.

– for improved visibility of alerts and device status at-a-glance, without draining battery life. NFC TagAssign™ – instant device assignment with a single tap for faster shift starts.

– instant device assignment with a single tap for faster shift starts. 35-lumen, easy-access flashlight – reliable visibility in low-light or confined spaces.

Real-Time Data That Drives Safer, More Productive Work

Every G8 streams live data to Blackline’s data and analytics platform—Blackline Live—via the cloud. This gives safety leaders real-time visibility into worker status, gas readings, and site conditions, and it gives operations teams actionable insights to prevent incidents, reduce delays, and keep projects moving.

A Platform Built for Today—and What Comes Next

Unlike traditional gas detectors, G8 functions as a connected platform that’s built to be able to integrate with the rest of the digital worksite. It’s future-ready to plug into other digital platforms that organizations use today, from human resource management systems (HRMS) to field service management tools to hot-permitting applications and more, helping eliminate manual workflows and remove barriers to getting work done.

And because G8 receives automatic firmware updates, it will continue to evolve with new capabilities, expanded integrations, and emerging technologies like AI-driven insights.

“We’re talking about a platform built to grow with you,” said Phil Benson, VP, Product, Blackline Safety. “As worksites become more connected, automated and data-driven, G8 has the flexibility to meet tomorrow’s needs, not just today’s. It lays the foundation for future capabilities like AI integrations, expanded calling features, and predictive analytics that will continue to raise the bar for connected work for years to come.”

G8 is protected by more than a dozen patents with additional patents pending.

Blackline is taking orders today, with first shipments expected in February 2026. To learn more about G8 and some upcoming events, including a LinkedIn Live on February 2 and a product webinar on February 25, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/G8.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 300 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

