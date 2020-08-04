Black British Business Awards announces 2020 finalists

The Black British Business Awards has announced its 2020 finalists, who have been selected for their outstanding business talent.

The award recognises rising stars and leaders across industries, including financial services and professional services.

The Black British Business Awards say the finalists have been picked as they “embody the Black British community’s ability to prevail, excel and lead through adversity.”

The 37 individuals have showecased their “outstanding personal and professional” achievements against the backdrop of the pandemic and the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 2020 finalists will appear in a digital events campaign throughout September alongside industry experts and thought leaders. The Black British Business Awards said it also wanted to showcase the companies “changing the narrative and challenging racial injustice in the workplace”.

The campaign will also include a tribute to Black British frontline workers, who will be profiled in the months leading to the ceremony.

Winners for each category, as well as the British Business Person of the Year, will be revealed at the Black British Business Awards Digital Ceremony on 2 October 2020.

Melanie Eusebe and Sophie Chandauka, co-founders of the awards said: “This year’s finalists are some of the most determined and innovative black leaders in the UK.”

“These exceptional individuals should be extremely proud of their achievements, they are inspiring the next generation of black talent to challenge convention and follow in their footsteps. We wish them the very best of luck.”

Black British Business Awards 2020 finalists

Art and Media Rising Star

Magdalene Abraha – Publisher at Jacaranda Books

Malakaï Sargeant – Director of Theatre Peckham

Nnena Nwakodo – Producer at Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Art and Media Leader of the Year

Anthony Andrews – Co-founder and Creative Director of We Are Parable

Denise Maxwell – Director and Lead Photographer at Lensi Photography

Gail Babb – Lecturer and Deputy Director of BA Performance at Goldsmith University

Consumer and Luxury Rising Star

Iré Hassan-Odukale – Managing Director at Ikoyi

Rachael Corson and Joycelyn Mate – Co-founders of Afrocenchix

Sarah-Jane Bampoe-Addo – Senior Program Manager at Amazon

Consumer and Luxury Leader of the Year

Brandie Deignan – Managing Director at Marco Pierre White Restaurants

Nigel and Victoria Ogunniyi – Co-founders of FAVOUR Catering and Events

Sandra Murphy – Founder of Equidiet UK Ltd

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Ayesha Ofori – CEO and Founder of Black Property Network

Izzy Obeng – Founder of Foundervine

Wilfred Fianko, Stephen Boakye and Peter Olowe – Co-founders of Cornerstone

Entrepreneur Leader of the Year

Julia Senah – Clinical Director of Almond Care Limited

Sanmi Adegoke – CEO of Rehoboth Property International

Trevor Robinson OBE – Founder and Executive Creative Director of Quiet Storm

Financial Services Rising Stars

Lewis Sinclair Parry – Associate of Rothschild & Co

Mariolla Baffour – Vice President, Securities Division of Goldman Sachs

Zainab Kwaw-Swanzy – Digital Product Manager at Barclays

Financial Services Leader of the Year

Anulika Ajufo – Head of Investments (Africa and Middle East) and Global Head of

Investment Consulting, The Sagana Group

Gavin Lewis – Managing Director, Head of UK LGPS at BlackRock

Kene Ejikeme – Managing Director, Securities Division at Goldman Sachs

Professional Services Rising Star

Alex Alleyne – Enterprise Sales Lead at Amazon Web Services

Anthony Ojukwu – Associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Natalie Carter – Senior Associate at Greenberg Traurig LLP

Professional Services Leader of the year

Bennard Owusu – Senior Partner at BWF Solicitors

Nnenna Ilomechina – Managing Director and Partner, Strategy, Communications, Media, Tech at Accenture

Segun Osuntokun – London Office Managing Partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

STEM Rising Star

Frida Nzaba – Advanced Manufacturing Engineer at Rolls-Royce

Georgia Thompson – Design Co-ordinator at BAM Nuttall

Ninarita Williams – Project Manager at Transport for London

STEM Leader of the year

Dr Abdullahi Sheriff – Executive, Solutions Strategy, Strategic Partnerships &

Solutions, Europe at GE Healthcare

Cecil Peters – Executive Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co

Obum Ekeke – Global Lead, University Relations & Educational Partnerships at

DeepMind

Rachael Palmer – Head of VC and Start-up Partnerships, EMEA at Google