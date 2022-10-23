Black Adam review: A slick but forgettable superhero romp

The latest DC spectacular is a film conjured by the internet, with Dwayne Johnson linked to the role by eager fans since at least the mid-2000s. The former wrestler’s armour has been slightly dented by the failures of Jungle Cruise and Red Notice last year, can Black Adam put him back on top?

Set in the fictional country of Kahndaq, Johnson plays Teth Adam, a former slave bestowed with superpowers who is imprisoned for 5,000 years when he uses those gifts for vengeance. Awakened in the present day, he has little interest in being the saviour of his home, but protects the mother and son who released him as they are terrorised by a military force. With superhero team The Justice Society looking to imprison him on the orders of Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), Teth Adam must decide if he is the world’s reckoning, or its guardian.

The character is linked to the Shazam films, but clearly intended to reinvigorate the stuttering DC Universe. Disappointingly, there’s little here that distinguishes itself from the many comic book movies already available. There’s more magical items, more mythology to digest quickly, and another vaguely foreign city to save. Director Jaume Collet-Serra plays it safe, delivering a story that has explosions in all the right places, but nothing distinct.

The central moral conflict, where we question whether the Justice Society are actually the good guys, feels reminiscent of Marvel’s Falcon and Winter Soldier, but nowhere near as nuanced. Being content with formula means that the script’s insistence that this is a new kind of hero feels laughable, particularly when the film reportedly cut some R-Rated deaths intended to establish the character’s vindictive streak.

Like Henry Cavill in Man of Steel, Johnson is better than the film that surrounds him. The most electrifying personality in Hollywood is muffled by a deadpan persona in the first half of the movie, only warming up as he bonds with likeable young co-star Bodhi Sabongui. The Justice Society give it their best, with Pierce Brosnan the standout as Dr Fate.

He may get hammy toward the end, but noone can accuse the former 007 of not taking his role seriously. Newbie heroes Atom Smasher and Cyclone (Noah Centineo and Quintessa Swindell) are a sweet duo, while Sarah Shahi is the film’s heart as a resistance fighter who uncovers Adam’s prison. Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman is burdened with a lot of moralising dialogue, but gives the film purpose in between CGI battles.

Black Adam is a standard superhero movie, executed sleekly and designed to bring the most bang for your buck. However, despite the best efforts of Johnson, it may be a film that’s only remembered for its explosive mid-credits reveal.

Black Adam is in cinemas Friday