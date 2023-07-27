Bitget to host EmpowerX summit with Web3 industry leaders

Crypto trading platform Bitget has announced the upcoming EmpowerX Summit, scheduled to take place on September 12 in Singapore.

The event will centre around the core topic of ‘Empowering People and Society Through Crypto and Web3’.

Themed around the topic, the event will attempt to address the need for a better understanding of the potential and integration into Web3 of a rapidly-developing world of cryptocurrencies.

The scheduled panel discussions and topics set to be explored at the event include the trends in the integration of AI and crypto, the importance of institutional adoption, the innovations within the Web3 space, and the future economy.

The summit will also delve into the latest developments and trends within the security and AI space, engaging in panel discussions with industry leaders such as Certik and Hacken.

Registration for the conference is now open. Interested individuals can visit the website for more information.