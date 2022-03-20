Bitfinex lists GALA as crypto gaming prepares for take-off

Digital token trading platform Bitfinex has listed Gala (GALA) – a decentralised gaming ecosystem – amid a growing wave of interest in crypto gaming.

Gala Games uses decentralised ledger technologies to give players control, enabling them to own their in-game items and have a voice in how the Gala Games roadmap develops. Items in the games function as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), providing players with ownership of their tools.

Players and node owners will be enlisted, via distributed voting mechanisms, to help determine what games should be added to the platform or what should be funded by the decentralised Gala Games ecosystem.

“We’re delighted to add Gala Games to the tokens available to trade on our platform,” said Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex.

“We anticipate great interest in Gala among the exchange’s growing customer base.”

Gala’s CEO – Eric Schiermeyer – suggested 2022 will be the trigger point for a revolution in cryptocurrency-related gaming.

“I wouldn’t be doing this if I didn’t think this was literally the next phase of the internet,” he said.

“Everything that touches ownership is going to be affected by what’s happening here.

“Art and music and everything that has a digital life is going to be touched by this. Anything that you thought was digital that you thought you owned but didn’t really own — that’s what’s about to be revolutionised.”

Trading of GALA will be available to trade with US Dollars (GALA/USD) and Tether tokens (GALA/USDt).

There are now about 398 active blockchain games, defined as having at least one active wallet in the past 24 hours within the game, according to the data tracker DappRadar. That’s a 92 per cent increase from a year ago. The total number of blockchain games, including those that are inactive, has climbed by 71 per cent over the past year to 1,179.

Gala Games has a community first model whereby the input of users shapes the direction each game’s design takes. Gala Games’s growing community is evidenced by a burgeoning Discord community with 150,000 members, while it has 333,000 followers on Twitter.

Bitfinex is leveraging its position as one-stop shop for digital token trading offering a variety of services, including margin trading with up to 10x leverage.