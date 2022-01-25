Bitcoin rebounds after another day of market turbulance

Yesterday was another turbulent day in the markets, with Bitcoin falling to a fresh low of $33k in the morning before seeing a sharp rebound to more than $37k. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is currently up more than eight per cent and changing hands for around $36,500. Can it sustain that momentum?

Other major cryptocurrencies followed the leader, with Ethereum also up more than seven per cent to just below $2,500. The price action again echoes major stock indices, which tumbled earlier in the day before rebounding. The main driver still appears to be concerns that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates this week. Will certainty on the matter either way provide that boost we’ve been waiting for?

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1,621,685,496,333, up from $1,615,262,801,871 yesterday.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 23 2022, at a price of $36,654.33, up from $36,276.80 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $37,247.52 and the daily low was $33,184.06.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $32,366.39. In 2020, it closed at $8,367.85.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $681.39 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $11.678 trillion and Tesla is $933.96 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $41,444,844,200, up from $25,588,267,184 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 53.68%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 12, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.57. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 27.82. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“I have owned #Bitcoin for years and am a strong believer.” Texas candidate for governor, Don Huffines

What they said yesterday

And it won’t…

The bitcoin gold thesis hasn't changed. Full stop. — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) January 24, 2022

Falling upward…

It’s all the rage at the moment…

Well, it's official. Started nibbling on some #Bitcoin today. — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) January 24, 2022

