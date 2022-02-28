Bitcoin holding steady in the face of Putin’s escalating threats

The crypto markets are holding up reasonably well this morning, despite a weekend of escalating threats from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, climbed past $39k yesterday and even looked set to surpass $40k, before dropping back to $38,500 last night.

It’s currently holding at around this level, down two per cent over the past 24 hours. If we don’t manage to stay above that number today, it means the first time we’ve seen four straight monthly red candles since the 2018 bear market.

The obvious (and likely unavoidable) thing to keep an eye on this week is Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which is likely to be the main driver of market performance this week. The situation is fast-moving and economic sanctions are escalating, which means events and their impact on the markets will likely remain unpredictable. It’s worth noting that Bitcoin is still clearly correlating to traditional stock markets, with the European markets also opening with declines of between one per cent and two per cent. Can it break free and carve its own path amid the crisis?

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

All feedback on Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno is welcome via email to James.Bowater@cityam.com 🙏🏻

Friday’s Crypto AM Daily in association with Luno

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $1.711 trillion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, February 27 2022, at a price of $37,709.78, down from $39,105.15 the day before. The daily high yesterday was $39,778.94 and the daily low was $37,268.98.

This time last year, the price of Bitcoin closed the day at $45,137.77. In 2020, it closed at $8,672.46.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $718.48 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.134 trillion and Tesla is $837 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $24.972 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 56.23%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 20, in Extreme Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 42.78. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 8 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 43.91. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

I’m still amazed that there hasn’t been an approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF yet. SEC Commissioner, Hester Peirce

What they said yesterday

Bitcoin is peaceful money…

💥 $1 MILLION in #Bitcoin donated to Ukraine government in SINGLE transaction 💥 — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 27, 2022

In other words: People have faith in BTC…

A record 76.5% of all #bitcoin has not moved in at least six months. pic.twitter.com/FHt8N1muDy — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) February 27, 2022

Forever…

Your home is not worth more.



Your money is just worth less. #Bitcoin fixes this. — Cedric War Is Not Peace Youngelman⚡️ (@CedYoungelman) February 27, 2022

A friendly reminder…

Bitcoin is a decentralized, digital currency that can be used by anyone in the world to send economic value to anyone else without needing the permission of a third party. — Pomp 🌪 (@APompliano) February 27, 2022

Crypto AM: Editor’s picks

Meet the hackers helping people recover lost crypto assets

The cryptocurrency fundraisers behind Ukraine’s military effort

Exclusive: Fireblocks valuation climbs to $8bn in $550m funding round

Crypto crazy couple name baby after favourite digital asset

Bitcoin hashrate touches new all time high

Peter McCormack: Transforming Bedford FC into a global Bitcoin brand

Exclusive: FTSE plots development of digital asset index in crypto push

(Photo by Lionel Healing/Getty Images)

Crypto could give London a unique post-Brexit advantage, says Hammond

Diamond claws: Crypto trading hamster dies after standout investing career

Crypto AM: Features

Crypto AM: Founders Series

Crypto AM: Industry Voices

Crypto AM: Contributors

Crypto AM: In Conversation with James Bowater

Crypto AM: Tomorrow’s Money with Gavin S Brown

Crypto AM: Mixing in the Metaverse with Dr Chris Kacher

Crypto AM: Visions of the Future, Past & Present with Alex Lightman

Crypto AM: Tiptoe through the Crypto with Monty Munford

Crypto AM: Taking a Byte out of Digital Assets with Jonny Fry

Crypto on the catwalk

Crypto AM: Events

For those of you who missed the Crypto AM DeFi & Digital Inclusion online summit 2021 – you can now watch the event in two parts via YouTube

Part One

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvqNMNZTIDE

Part Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXhX_-Tr5j0

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:00 BST