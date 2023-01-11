Bitcoin continues to gain ground as crypto markets look to establish stability

Analysts say the bump in market optimism may be due to investor expectations of slightly lower Consumer Price Index numbers to be released tomorrow.

Bitcoin is trading up by 1% over 24 hours at $17,440 this morning. Ethereum is changing hands for $1,335, up a more modest 0.49%. This means that Bitcoin has risen by 3.38% over seven days, while Ethereum is in the positive by 6.59%.

Cryptocurrencies and equities seem to be trading closely again as the SP500 and the Dow Jones both opened in the green this morning.

In the markets

The Bitcoin economy

*Data can be found at https://terminal.bytetree.com/

Total crypto market cap

The total capitalisation of the entire cryptocurrency market at time of writing is currently $851,640 billion.

What Bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, January 9, at a price of $17,196. The daily high yesterday was $17,389, and the daily low was $17,093.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation at time of writing is $332.49 billion. To put it into context, the market cap of gold is $12.4 trillion and Tesla is $378.2 billion.

Bitcoin volume

The total spot trading volume reported by all exchanges over the last 24 hours was $16.336 billion. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of Bitcoin over the last 30 days is 23.27%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment today is 26, in Fear.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance today is 41.03. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on January 1 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 57.76. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“We see Bitcoin as the internet’s potential to have a native currency.” Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square

What they said yesterday

Great concept…

💥NEW VIDEO!



Could #Bitcoin mining revolutionize the $165B district heating market – and eliminate MILLIONS of tonnes of CO2 in the process??



See how one Bitcoiner is building "digital" boilers that replace heating systems in a whisky distillery, an apartment building + more! pic.twitter.com/iDqnRcyai4 — Julian Figueroa (@kinetic_finance) January 9, 2023

When infinite liquidity meets absolute scarcity…

The value of #bitcoin over 14 years pic.twitter.com/Hcjt01NeSi — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) January 9, 2023

The future is bright…

Another day + another @upstreamdatainc Hash Generator heading to the oilfield to consume wasted natural gas into #bitcoin.



All-in-one load center with natgas engine.



This is what the future looks like, friends.

Get excited!!#OFS #bitcoinmining pic.twitter.com/PclM2UwURq — 🏔Adam O🏔 (@denverbitcoin) January 9, 2023

Would you like to help spread the adoption and education of Bitcoin in the UK and even stack some Sats while you’re doing it? Well, now you can!

The Bitcoin Pioneers community, backed by Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group, was created to introduce Bitcoin to a mainstream audience in a meaningful way and now has members right across the UK.

We share tips, stories and ideas on how to encourage others to try Bitcoin for the first time. And, thanks to support from Luno, each Pioneer gets £500 of Bitcoin a month to share with beginners, helping them get started.

So, if you’re passionate about Bitcoin, why not join today? Click here to find out more!

