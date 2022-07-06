Bitcoin blackmail trial held up

A TRIAL involving a man accused of blackmailing a gene and cell therapy company for Bitcoin worth £300,000 has been held up after the defendant’s barrister failed to show up.

Ashley Liles, 27, from Hampshire faces charges of intent to commit an offence and blackmail against Oxford-based BioMedica after demanding £300,000 in the flagship cryptocurrency.

Court files allege Liles managed to access an unauthorised computer in March 2018 before making an ‘unwarranted demand’ for the sum of Bitcoin.

It is understood his legal representation did not attend due to strike action.

The trial has been rescheduled to start tomorrow, July 7.