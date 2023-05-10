Binance to focus on UK as US whips away the welcome mat

Binance is set to turn its attention to becoming fully regulated in the UK after declaring the US has become a “very difficult” place for the crypto industry.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is understood to have become disenchanted by an apparent crackdown on crypto in the US.

Uncertainty over the digital asset industry in the United States has been rumbling for several months, but more acutely since the Securities and Exchange Commission began probing rival exchange Coinbase.

More recently, President Joe Biden even waded in by pledging a heavy 30 per cent tax levy on the energy used by cryptocurrency miners.

Speaking at a digital asset summit in London today, Binance’s chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann pledged his company would now do “everything we possibly can” to become fully regulated in the UK.

Hillman described how “the US right now is in this weird place” adding it had “been very confusing over the past six months”.



The exchange has, in the past, made a handful of attempts to be given the green light to operate in the UK, but its intentions were rebuffed a couple of years ago by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Eyebrows were raised in Endeavour Square when FCA chiefs claimed Binance was incapable of being regulated after providing inaccurate data about its business activity. The authority also took a dim view of Binance’s ‘no fixed abode’ approach when it came to its global headquarters.

However, it is widely believed the UK government and the FCA’s previously hard-line stance on cryptocurrency has softened since 2021 – a thawing that could pave the way for Binance to turn its back on the US and focus on the UK instead.

Hillmann was pressed at the FT-run conference on whether or not Binance had resubmitted an application, but he declined to answer.

While many crypto commentators have been quick to acknowledge the UK’s finance bodies were warming to DeFi organisations, the opposite can be said of their US counterparts.

Several crypto companies have been on the receiving end of blatant warning shots across the bows from US regulators, with Binance and Coinbase taking the most fire.

Hillmann did, however, concede some degree of hope that the current stance of the United States might change in the future.

“I expect at some point the US is going to want to pivot and play catch-up to Europe which just passed Mica (an EU crypto legislation framework), which is a huge step forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, regulation specialists in the UK have been quick to express a lack of surprise over Patrick Hillmann’s comments earlier today.

Sushil Kuner, a principal associate at Birmingham-based law firm Gowling WLG said the UK’s current attitude towards digital assets made it an attractive prospect.

“It is no surprise that firms operating in the crypto sector are seeking regulatory certainty,” the lawyer said.

“The UK has set out its ambitions to be a global crypto hub and is working hard to adopt a proportionate approach to the future regulatory framework for crypto assets in the UK, as set out in HMT’s recent consultation paper. Certainty is paramount in the current environment for crypto asset businesses and their investors and the UK certainly seems to be more attractive for them right now.”