Bienvenido! Binance subsidiary gets green light as crypto exchange in Spain

Moon Tech Spain SL – a subsidiary of cryptocurrency exchange Binance – has been granted registration as a Virtual Asset Services Provider (VASP) by the Bank of Spain.

The registration will allow Binance to offer crypto asset exchange and custody services in Spain in compliance with the requirements of its central bank’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) rules. Moon Tech Spain was granted registration by the Bank of Spain on July 7, 2022, having applied for registration on January 28, 2022.

The Bank of Spain oversees and ensures compliance with AML and CTF rules for VASPs offering exchange services for Euros or other currencies for crypto assets, as well as custody services for electronic wallets. The bank also verifies compliance of the local entity and its directors with the commercial and professional honourability requirements.

Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao, founder and CEO of Binance heralded the announcement by stating effective regulation wais essential for the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies.

“We have invested significantly in compliance and introduced AMLD 5 and 6 compliant tools and policies to ensure that our platform remains the safest and most trustworthy in the industry,” he said.

“Moon Tech’s registration in Spain is an acknowledgement of the hard work and commitment of our teams to providing a platform that places user protection above all else.”

Quim Giralt, Director of Binance Spain, added: “Following this registration, we will significantly expand our team and operations in Spain to make our services more accessible to everyone. Over the coming years we will be hiring local talent to serve the Spanish-speaking market and helping to grow the local crypto ecosystem.”