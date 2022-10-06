Big pay for Big Tech: Facebook staff in UK bank £134k on average

The average salary for Facebook staff in the UK has climbed to £134,000 as the tech firm continues to shift Silicon Valley titans to London.

According to filings from Companies House, Facebook’s UK headcount climbed 37 per cent to 5,148, with the wage bill up to £693m in 2021, making the average pay packet for a Meta employee around £134,000.

Sales jumped 39 per cent on the previous year for Facebook’s UK business, with pre-tax profits pip 21 per cent to £230m.

The news comes as a tide of big hitting executives head to the company’s Kings Cross office, including former deputy Prime Minister turned Meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg.

It is understood that Clegg is splitting his time between California and the UK.

Clegg was reportedly paid £2.7m a year, and since taking the role in 2018, Clegg has been in charge of handling policy and political affairs for the tech giant: from deciding the company’s approach in Ukraine and Russia, to handling the leak of Frances Haugen’s ‘Facebook files’.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri has also temporarily relocated across the pond.

Discussing both Mosseri and Clegg’s move, a Meta spokesperson said : “London is already Meta’s largest engineering hub outside of the US, with over 4,000 employees across our offices, including a dedicated Instagram product team with people focused on building long term solutions for creators.”

While Meta’s staff enjoyed bumper pay, it seems to rather pail against Google’s UK’s average salary of £385,000 in the 18 months to the end of December.

According to filings, Google’s staff costs hit £2.2bn in the 18-month reporting period, with staff wage and salary bill coming to £1.06bn.

The accounts show that the tech behemoth paid £200m in UK corporation tax on £1.1bn profits.