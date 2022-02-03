Biden: US has taken ISIS leader “off the battlefield” in special forces operation

US President Joe Biden has said American military forces have “taken off the battlefield” the leader of ISIS.

Abu Ibrahim-al Hashimi al-Qurayshi was targeted in an operation in northwest Syria.

“All Americans have returned safely from the operation. I will deliver remarks to the American people later this morning. May God protect our troops,” the President said.

He will make further remarks on the operation later today.

ISIS has been enjoying a resurgence of sorts of late, having originally been beaten back from its advance across much of Iraq and northwest Syria by a coalition of local and international forces.

The paramilitary group took hold of a prison in northeast Syria in January.

The decision to strike al-Qurayshi is reminiscent of former President Barack Obama’s decision to press ahead with a strike on Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.

