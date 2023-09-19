Biden urges world leaders to stand up to Russia over Ukraine

President Joe Biden urged world leaders to stand up to Russia over Ukraine, warning no nation can be secure if “we allow Ukraine to be carved up”.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Biden stressed that the world must remain united against Russian aggression and not let support for Kyiv diminish.

It came as for the first time in years, Biden was the only leader from the five powerful veto-wielding nations on the UN Security Council to address the 193-member assembly.

The US leader argued Russia is counting on countries to grow tired of prolonged conflict which will “allow it to brutalise Ukraine without consequence”.

And Moscow’s price for peace was “Ukraine’s capitulation, Ukraine’s territory and Ukraine’s children”, he said.

“I ask you this: if we abandon the core principles of the United States to appease an aggressor, can any member state in this body feel confident that they are protected?” Biden argued. “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?”

He continued: “I’d respectfully suggest the answer is no.”

Biden said the US was fostering partnerships around the world, from Africa to the Indo-Pacific, and creating economic and other advancements, but he stressed that those relationships were not about “containing any country”, in an apparent reference to China.

“When it comes to China, let me be clear and consistent,” Biden said. “We seek to responsibly manage the competition between our countries so it does not tip into conflict.”

The annual forum is a chance for Biden to showcase to other world leaders – and the 2024 US electorate – that he has reestablished global US leadership that he says was diminished under former president Donald Trump.

Notable absences at the UNGA included Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, who has just met with Labour leader Keir Starmer in Paris, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Biden’s message of unwavering support for Ukraine will play out as Congress is increasingly divided over providing additional funding for Kyiv.

He has sought a package of $13.1bn (£10.5bn) in additional military aid for Ukraine and $8.5bn (£6.8bn) for humanitarian support.

But conservative Republican lawmakers have been pushing for broad federal spending cuts and some of those allied with Trump are specifically looking to stop money to Ukraine.

Associated Press – Aamer Madhani