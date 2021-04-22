Biden pledges to cut emissions by 52 per cent by 2030

US President Joe Biden administration has today pledged to slash US greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent – 52 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.

The new target was unveiled ahead of a two-day climate summit featuring the world’s biggest economies.

It comes shortly after Biden unveiled a $2 trillion infrastructure plan including numerous measures designed to cut emissions across American industry.

However, the White House officials did not lay out detailed plans for how the emissions cuts would be achieved today. That will follow later this year.

“It’s an economy-wide goal. There are going to be multiple pathways to get there,” one official told reporters on a conference call describing the plan.

An updated emissions pledge was widely expected, and follows the UK’s announcement that it will slash emissions by 78 per cent by 2035, up from 68 per cent in 2030.

Boris Johnson is attending today’s summit, and is expected to speak later.

The summit comes in what has been billed the “last chance” year for governments to get emissions under control.

In line with 2015’s Paris accords, world leaders are aiming to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, a threshold scientists say can prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

In November, the UK will host the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, at which nations must announce their new plans for cutting emissions.