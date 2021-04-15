BHP completes first refuelling of a ship with biofuel

BHP has completed its first refuelling of a ship with biofuel in a trial run aimed at reducing carbon emissions, the company announced today.

It was the first time that a ship has been refuelled with biofuel in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub.

A biofuel blend derived from sustainable feedstock sources such as cooking oil, crude tall oil and sewage sludge was used to refuel the 81,000 tonne Kira Oldendorff ship.

The blend required no significant modifications to the engine or other components, BHP spokesman Satish Rajmohan said.

Read more: European business leaders call on Biden to hike emissions cuts by 2030

The mining giant is exploring the use of bunker fuels such as liquefied natural gas to replace fuel oil.

It aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40 per cent when shipping its products as part of the company’s climate change goals for 2030.

The biofuel blend used is said to reduce CO2 emissions by 80 to 90 per cent compared with conventional fuel oils, BHP said in a statement.

Rajmohan said enough was loaded to trial it over several days, a significant portion of the ship’s journey. He declined to comment on the price of the biofuel, citing a confidentiality agreement.

The shipping industry is examining a range of technologies as it looks to meet an International Maritime Organisation target of 50 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions from 2008 levels by 2050.

Read more: UK working to deliver in-person COP26 climate summit, says Sharma