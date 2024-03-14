Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Best Betting Offers and Free Bets for Friday

Provided By

Cheltenham Festival Day 4

The fourth and final day of the Cheltenham Festival is Gold Cup Day, named as such for the festival’s signature race: The Gold Cup! And this year promises to be something special as the Gold Cup celebrates its 100-year anniversary. And how better to amp up this special occasion than with some top-class betting sites and their fantastic sign-up bonuses? Take a look at our picks for the best Cheltenham offers of 2024!

14/03/2024 – BREAKING NEWS: Sadly, it has recently been announced that a further two of Nicky Henderson’s horses have been withdrawn from their races at Cheltenham Festival. Sir Gino and Shanagh Bob looked like two promising contenders in Friday’s race schedule, but despite looking in good shape, have been withdrawn from the competition.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Day 4 Schedule

Seven races are taking place across the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. The star of the show will, without a doubt, be the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase. But there are plenty of other races to check out, too! Here’s the lineup, complete with times and grades:

Time Race Grade Type 13:30 The JCB Triumph Hurdle Grade 1 Hurdle 14:10 The County Handicap Hurdle Race Handicap Hurdle 14:50 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race Grade 1 Hurdle 15:30 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase Grade 1 Chase 16:10 The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase Listed Chase 16:50 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase Grade 2 Chase 17:30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle 0-145 Hurdle

Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Winner 2023

It’s always good to look back and learn from what’s come before. So, let’s take a peek at the winners from 2023!

Race Horse Jockey Trainer The JCB Triumph Hurdle Lossiemouth Paul Townend W P Mullins The County Handicap Hurdle Race Faivoir B Andrews D Skelton The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race Stay Away Fay H Cobden P F Nicholls The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase Galopin Des Champs Paul Townend W P Mullins The St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Steeple Chase Premier Magic B Gibbs B Gibbs The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase Impervious B Hayes Colm Murphy Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle Iroko A P Kelly O Greenall & J Guerriero

What is the best betting offer for Day 4 at Cheltenham Festival?

The best betting offer at Cheltenham for 2024 can be found at Copybet.

What is the Feature Race of Day 4 at Cheltenham Festival?

There’s no question that the feature race of Gold Cup Day at Cheltenham will be the titular Boodles Gold Cup Steeple Chase. Especially exciting is that the race is celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024, so this is a race you can’t afford to miss!

