The Best Cheltenham Betting Offers and Free Bets for 2024

It is getting close to one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Cheltenham Festival is back, and so are we, with all of the best Cheltenham betting offers. Our expert team have put together this article where we have rounded up the top Cheltenham betting offers from all of the best bookmakers in the country to bring them directly to you in one place. The best Cheltenham betting offer this year is from Copybet!

Keep reading below to find out more about the best Cheltenham Festival betting offers, how to claim them for yourself, the different types of bets and offers that are available, how to sign up for the sites, how to use the offers, and so much more.

Bookmaker Offer Best for… 1. Copybet Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Cheltenham Free Bets Offers 2. BetVictor Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Festival Coverage 3. William Hill Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Competitive odds for Cheltenham 4. Betfred Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Daily Cheltenham Promos 5. Spreadex Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets Live Streaming for Cheltenham 6. BetMGM Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets Daily Odds Boosts 7. 10bet 50% up to £50 Welcome Bonus Rewards Program for Loyal Customers 8. Tote Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Live Betting on Cheltenham 9. Betway Get £15 in Free Bets Every Week Cheltenham Non Runner Bets 10. Bet365 Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets Money-Back Specials 11. Unibet Bet £20 Get £1 Free Bet for Every Race Welcome Offer

Best Cheltenham Betting Offers 2024 Reviewed

1. bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Taking the top spot on the list of the best Cheltenham betting offers is bet365. The world-leading and well-established sportsbook is currently offering new customers who register for an account with the site £30 in free bets when they place a qualifying bet of £10 ahead of Cheltenham.

CLAIM BET365 CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

2. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.9/5

Second on the list is BetMGM and its fantastic Cheltenham Festival free bets. New customers who sign up ahead of the event and place a qualifying bet of £10 on the site can claim £60 in free bets to use across the site’s sports betting markets.

CLAIM BETMGM CHELTENHAM OFFER T&C’s New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org

3. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

Next on the list is Betfred and its best Cheltenham betting offers. Create an account with the site ahead of the Festival and place a qualifying bet of £10 into your account to receive £40 in free bets. This is an offer you do not want to miss.

CLAIM BETFRED CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: New UK 18+ only. Register (excl. 13/04/2024) with promo code WELCOME40, Bet £10+ on Sports in one transaction within 7 days of registering. Get £30 Free Bets & £10 free spins within 10hrs of bet settlement. Bonuses expire 7 days after issue. Min odds, eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

4. BetVictor – Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.8/5

BetVictor is another site that is up there with some of the best for its Cheltenham free bets and betting offers as we get closer to the occasion. At BetVictor, place a qualifying bet of £10, and you can receive £20 in free bets to use across the site’s sports markets.

CLAIM BETVICTOR CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: 18+ New Customers only. Opt in, bet £20 on Horse Racing, 1/1+ odds in 7 days, no cash out. Get £40 in Free Bets on set markets valid 7 days. Debit Card / Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs apply. See below. begambleaware.org | Please Gamble Responsibly.

5. Betway – Bet £10 Get £10 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Betway is currently offering new customers a Bet £10 Get £10 in free bets ahead of Cheltenham festival! Simply place a qualifying bet of £10 at odds of 1.75 or more to get a £10 free bet! It is important to note that this bet is only valid for 7 days from the date that you open your new account and your free bet will expire 7 days after your first deposit.

CLAIM BETWAY CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: *New customers only. This offer is valid for 7 days from your new account being registered. Min Deposit: £10. Free Bet awarded: £10. 1 x £10 must be wagered at odds of 1.75+ to unlock Free Bet. Debit Card deposits only (exclusions apply). Free bet will expire 7 days after the 1st deposit. 18+. BeGambleAware.org. Bet The Responsible Way. Full Terms apply

6. Spreadex – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

Spreadex is offering some fantastic incentives for new customers who sign up to the site and want to claim some top Cheltenham Festival betting offers. Create your account with the platform and place a qualifying bet of £10 to receive £40 in free bets in return once your bet has settled.

CLAIM SPREADEX CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: 18+ begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus get a £1 free Race Index spread bet to try our racing spread markets! T&Cs Apply.

7. BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.7/5

The penultimate site on our list of the best Cheltenham betting offers around, ahead of the Festival, is BoyleSports. New customers who register with BoyleSports and place a qualifying bet of £10 can receive £20 in free bets to use across the BoyleSports website throughout the Cheltenham Festival.

CLAIM BOYLESPORTS CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: 18+. UK & IRE online customers only. Place and settle €/£25 worth of Horse Racing Multiple (trebles & upwards) bets during the qualifying periods. Min Odds (1/1) required. Free Bets (FB) will be applied every day of the Cheltenham Festival. First FB will be applied on Tues 12/3/24 & last FB on Fri 15/3/24. FB can be used until Fri 15/3/24 23:59.FB can be used on any Horse Racing bet. Earn €/£10 in FBs week 1, €/£5 in following weeks. Free/void/cashed out bets won’t qualify. Payment & account restrictions apply. T&Cs apply. T&Cs apply

8. LiveScore Bet – Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Expert Rating: 4.6/5

Finally, we have LiveScore Bet and its great Cheltenham betting offers for new customers to the site. Place a qualifying bet of £10 after you sign up to the site for the first time and receive £20 worth of free bets to use across the LiveScore Bets site.

CLAIM LIVESCORE BET CHELTENHAM OFFER T&Cs: *New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of the E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for full T&Cs. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Type of Cheltenham Offers and Free Bets

There are a variety of top offers and free bets available across all of the top sites ahead of the Cheltenham Festival. Each of these offers is regularly used by bookmakers at Cheltenham and can all be claimed for the Festival. We will explain these offers in more detail below.

Cheltenham Free Bets

One of the most popular new customer betting offers for Cheltenham Festival is Cheltenham free bets. Placing a minimum qualifying bet to receive £20, £30, or £40 in free bets in return are active from a lot of brands in the lead-up and throughout the event. This type of bet is a great way to experience everything that a site has to offer while spending a small amount of your hard-earned cash.

Cheltenham Odds Boosts on Favourites

Bet boosts is offering customers a higher price on selected markets. Odds Boosts on Favourites is specific to favourites, where there will be boosted odds on favourites as opposed to more general markets.

Cheltenham Through The Card Offers

Another one of the best Cheltenham betting offers is the Through The Card offer. Sign up, place a bet on the first race at Cheltenham Festival, and get a free bet on every race for the rest of the day. It is that simple.

Cheltenham Offers for Existing Customers

Below, we have included some of the best Cheltenham betting offers existing customers can take advantage of ahead of the Festival. These are available within the various Cheltenham betting sites listed above.

Best Odds Guaranteed

Choose the best Cheltenham betting offers for you and take a price on your selection. If there is a change to the odds and these increase, the bookmaker will pay out the higher odds, guaranteed.

Non-Runner No Bet

A Non-Runner No Bet (NRNB) comes in if your selected horse does not run in the race you have placed a wager on it running. This means that if this is the case and you have placed an NRNB bet, you will receive a refund of your stake to place another bet at a site.

Odds Boosts

Odds Boosts offers customers a higher price on selected markets. They will often have the initial odds crossed out, with the boosted odds next to it, giving them a chance to earn more from their wagers.

Extra Each-Way Places

This type of bet gives you the option to increase or decrease the number of places in a race when you are betting Each Way on Cheltenham Festival Horse Racing. When you use Each Way Extra, you can add places to your Each Way Horse Racing bets, take a reduced price, remove places, and increase the odds on your selection. Just select the ‘Each Way Extra’ tab to see the additional place terms that are available on your chosen race.

Acca Insurance

Acca Insurance is a promotion that will cover customers who have placed an accumulator bet on Cheltenham Festival that includes losses amongst the results. This is the case with Acca Insurance. If one selection lets you down from your Acca, the bookie will return the player’s bets either in cash or as a free bet.

Acca Boosts

A promotion that boosts your Acca odds, similar to Odds Boosts, increases the odds included in an accumulator. This gives users the opportunity to earn extra winnings on their multiple wagers.

How to Sign up to an Online Bookmaker for Cheltenham

It could not be simpler to sign up to any of these bookmakers and claim your Cheltenham betting offers. We have included a step-by-step guide below to help you get started.

Click the link provided to be taken to the Cheltenham Festival sign-up page of the bookmaker of your choice. Once here, enter your personal details when prompted, like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit, making sure it meets the minimum requirements set out in the promotion terms. Place a qualifying first bet at the site. Wait for your bet to settle. Receive your bonus bets into your account shortly after your bet has settled. Finally, enjoy!

Cheltenham Free Bets: What You Need To Know

The week of the infamous Cheltenham Festival 2024 will bring a whole host of new customer offers from virtually all the top UK bookmakers, and there are a huge number of free bets typically available around this time. With this in mind, it is important that you don’t get caught out by complex and misleading terms and conditions. Always check that you are making a qualifying bet outlined by the T&Cs of your chosen bookie.

Once your initial bet has settled and your Cheltenham betting offers reward of bonus bets has landed in your account as promised, you can use these across the site to place another bet. It is simple to place a bet using your free bonus bets. Select your wager so that it is on your bet slip, and when you are ready to place the bet, just select “use your bet credits” on your bet slip.

If you want to learn more about how to bet on horse racing and the best online bookmakers to place bets at before the highly anticipated Cheltenham Festival, head over to our page on the best UK horse racing betting sites here.

Cheltenham Festival 2024 Race Schedule

Here is a breakdown of the racing schedule for the Cheltenham Festival 2024, and all the feature races for each day are highlighted in bold.

Day 1 – Tuesday 12th March 2024

Time Race Type 13:30 Sky Bet Supreme Novice’s Hurdle Race Hurdle 14:10 The Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase Chase 14:50 The Ultima Handicap Steeple Chase Chase 15:30 The Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy Hurdle 16:10 The Close Brother’s Mares’ Hurdle Race Hurdle 16:50 The Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race Hurdle 17:30 The National Hunt Steeple Chase Challenge Cup Chase

Day 2 – Wednesday 13th March 2024

Time Race Type 13:30 The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle Race Hurdle 14:10 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase Chase 14:50 The Coral Cup Hurdle Hurdle 15:30 The Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase Chase 16:10 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase Chase 16:50 The Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Chase Hurdle 17:30 Weatherbys Champion Bumper Bumper

Day 3 – Thursday 14th March 2024

Time Race Type 13:30 The Turners Novices’ Chase Chase 14:10 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase Hurdle 14:50 Ryanair Steeple Chase Chase 15:30 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle Hurdle 16:10 Paddy Power Plate Chase 16:50 The Mares Novices’ Hurdle Hurdle 17:30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Chase

Day 4 – Friday 15th March 2024

Time Race Type 13:30 The JCB Triumph Hurdle Hurdle 14:10 McCoy Contractors County Hurdle Hurdle 14:50 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Hurdle 15:30 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase Chase 16:10 St James’s Place Hunters’ Chase Chase 16:50 Mares Chase Chase 17:30 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle Hurdle

Where Can I Live Stream Cheltenham Festival?

Given that the last two days of Cheltenham Festival are not streamable via ITV, you may be wondering how to watch the races for the final two days of the festival. All of our recommended Cheltenham Free Bets sites will be streaming Cheltenham live, giving you the best live betting experience possible.

Cheltenham Festival Daily Betting Offers

Cheltenham Day One Free Bets and Betting Offers

Champion Day at Cheltenham Festival is a day of opportunity. The exciting opener for a renowned racing festival allows punters to get a feel for this year’s betting odds. The featured race for Day 1 is the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy, and punters can take full advantage of the best betting offers for Day 1.

Cheltenham Day Two Free Bets and Betting Offers

On Day 2 of the Cheltenham Festival 2024, the main event is Ladies Day! The featured race is the Queen Mother Champion Chase, and bettors can expect a day full of action! This is when betting sites put out their enhanced odds and boosts.

Cheltenham Day Three Free Bets and Betting Offers

Cheltenham Day 3, often known as St Patrick’s Day, is a day of excitement as we lead up to Friday’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. Some bookies will look to promote acca boosts for Thursday and to improve your odds further, you may be able to use daily racing offers from one of our recommended bookmakers.

Cheltenham Day Four Free Bets and Betting Offers

The final day of the renowned Cheltenham Festival – Gold Cup Day – draws the festival to a close. This will be your final chance to use Cheltenham free bets, and bookies will be looking to get as many last-minute bets as possible! Not only that, but if you have not had the greatest luck throughout the festival, you may be able to get some money back specials.

Cheltenham Betting Offers and Free Bets FAQs

What is the best Cheltenham betting offer?

The best Cheltenham betting offers ahead of the Festival can be found at bet365.

Can you cash out a Cheltenham free bet?

You are unable to cash out your Cheltenham free bets. Only bets placed using your own money can be cashed out.

Which bookmakers offer the best Cheltenham Festival betting odds?

All things considered, bet365 is offering its clients the finest odds on the Cheltenham Festival before the race.

What is Best Odds Guaranteed?

The bookmaker will pay you the greater price if the odds are changed after you’ve placed your bet, no matter what.

What is Non-Runner No Bet?

An NRNB is where if the selected horse that you have placed a bet on withdraws or doesn’t feature in the race, customers will receive their stake back either as cash or in the form of a bonus bet.

Can you get Free Cheltenham Bets for Existing Customers?

Some bookies will use the site to promote promotions and bets for their current customers.

Who has Free Bets for Cheltenham?

Every bookmaker listed in this article—Bet365, BetMGM, Betfred, BetVictor, Spreadex, BoyleSports, and LiveScore Bet—offers free bets for the Cheltenham race.

What to do if you have a gambling problem

We understand that gambling can be fun, but it’s important to gamble responsibly. If you’re struggling with a gambling problem, please don’t hesitate to ask for help. There are people who can help you get on the road to recovery.

Here are some resources that can help you: