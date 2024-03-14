Provided By

Cheltenham Day Four Tips 2024: Gold Cup Friday

The fourth and final day brings the curtain down on the 2024 Cheltenham Festival, with plenty of first-class action to sign off with. Day Four of the festival is on Friday 15th March, with the Cheltenham Gold Cup arguably the biggest race of the entire Festival. In this article, we will bring you the best Cheltenham Friday tips, as well as giving you the best betting sites to use. We also highlight the schedule for the day’s racing, plus recap the results from the Friday of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Cheltenham Day 4 Tips

Check out our Cheltenham Day 4 tips, with our expert team giving their selections for all seven races on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. This includes their pick for the feature race of the Festival, the Cheltenham Gold Cup, as well as their picks for the other two Grade 1 races on the card.

TIME OF RACE RACE TIP 1.30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle Highwind 2.10pm County Handicap Hurdle L’Eau Du Sud 2.50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Captain Teague 3.30pm Cheltenham Gold Cup Galopin Des Champs 4.10pm Hunters’ Chase Billaway 4.50pm Mares’ Chase Dinoblue 5.30pm Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle Waterford Whispers

Best Cheltenham Betting Sites For Day 4

We may be on to the final day of the Festival, but there’s still time to take advantage of some of the fantastic new customer offers being offered by bookmakers. We’ve highlighted the five best welcome offers to sign up for, giving you a pros and cons list to show why we think they’re the best offers. But if you’re interested in finding out which other brands have got some great Cheltenham Day 4 deals, click here.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAwareGamStopGambling Commission

1. Copybet – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

CopyBet aren’t one of the most well known names in betting, but they’re making waves in the industry, particularly when it comes to horse racing. Their excellent welcome offer of Bet £10, Get £50 free bets is ideal for the Cheltenham Festival, and when you add in best odds guaranteed and extra place races, you can see why their reputation is growing. We did find one negative though – they don’t offer live streaming, so you will need to watch the racing elsewhere.

Highlight Reason ✅ Welcome Offer CopyBet’s welcome offer – Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bets is a huge offer and one of the best available. ✅ Extra Place Races They offer extra place races every day, which is especially useful for the big-runner fields at Cheltenham. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed Best Odds Guaranteed is also available on all UK & Irish racing, meaning if the SP (Starting Price) is higher than the price when placing the bet, you will be paid out the higher of the two. ❌ Lack Of Live Streaming CopyBet unfortunately does not offer live streaming, so you will have to watch the racing elsewhere.

T&Cs: BET 10 GET 50 offer is available only for the customers who signed up on 01.02.2024 or later. The qualifying bet should be a single bet, start at £/€10, and have 1.9 or greater odds. Each free bet lasts for 7 days. Offer stands for verified UK and ROI clients only.

2. BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets

BetVictor are becoming one of the biggest and best bookmakers to use for horse racing, and it doesn’t take long to figure out why. They have a fantastic new customer offer, a useful betfinder tool, as well as offering best odds guaranteed and daily boosts. One negative is they don’t offer a live chat option, which means any queries/issues can take a while to resolve.

Highlight Reason ✅ Betfinder Their Betfinder tool is a fantastic addition and makes picking your horse bets much easier. ✅ Welcome Offer Their Bet £10, Get £45 in Free Bets welcome offer is one of the better offers available. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed Best odds guaranteed is available on all UK/Irish racing for all bets placed after 9am on the day of racing. ❌ No Live Chat They don’t offer live chat, which can be frustrating when you have any issues that require you to contact them.

T&Cs: 18+ New customers only. Opt in and bet £10 within 7 days of registration. Get £45 in Free Bets. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply, See below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

3. William Hill – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

William Hill continue to be one of the biggest names in the industry and their new customer offer for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival is one of the best available. They’re offering £60 in free bets to new customers who sign up and place a £10 qualifying bet, which gives you plenty of betting funds with a relatively low outlay. On top of that, they’re also offering a £5 free bet for each day of the Festival, which is available to all customers. Their verification process can be a bit tedious, which is one of the only negatives we could find.

Highlight Reason ✅ Superb Welcome Offer William Hill’s Bet £10, Get £60 Free Bets offer is one of the best available. They’re also offering all customers a free £5 bet for each day of the Cheltenham Festival too. ✅ Epic Boosts Their Epic Boosts for Horse Racing gives you the option to double the odds on one horse in any race, which is a fantastic option to use during Cheltenham. ✅ Extra Place Races William Hill offer extra place races every day, which is useful to take advantage of in the big-field handicaps at Cheltenham and elsewhere. ❌ Strict Verification Process William Hill implement a strict verification process, which can result in a slight delay in you withdrawing your money.

T&Cs: 18+. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 18.10.2022 Maximum bonus £60. Bonus expires 72 hours from issue. New customers only. Minimum stake £10 on selected games. Wagering requirements apply. Online only. Virtual markets excluded. Further terms apply.

4. Betfred – Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets

Betfred have been around for a long time now but they continue to prove popular with horse racing fans, and it’s easy to see why. They offer a betfinder tool, which can prove extremely useful when picking your horse racing bets, and they also offer best odds guaranteed and a tempting welcome offer. The only slight negative we could find was the fact you need to have a funded account in order to watch any live streams.

Highlight Reason ✅ New Customer Offer Betfred offer new customers an impressive £40 in Free Bets when you place a £10 qualifying bet. ✅ Best Odds Guaranteed Betfred offer best odds guaranteed on all UK & Irish racing from 8am each day (earlier than some rival bookmakers). ✅ Betfinder Their Betfinder tool is a fantastic addition and makes picking your horse bets out simple and straightforward. ❌ Live Streaming Funded Account You need to have a funded account in order to watch any live streaming.

T&Cs: New customers only. 09:00 on 08/03/24 – 17:30 on 15/03/24. Register with CHELT50. First bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports which settles before 23:59 on 15/03/24. Free Bets: £20 Horse Racing, £20 Football Acca & 50 x £0.20 (£10) Free Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy within 10 hours. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs apply

5. BetMGM – Bet £10 Get £60 in Free Bets

BetMGM only recently joined the bookmaker industry, but they are already one of the biggest names in the game and their offers are some of the best available. Their new customer offer of Bet £10, Get £60 in Free Bets is one of the best on offer, and their ‘Money back as a free bet (up to £20)’ offer on the first race each day of the Cheltenham Festival is another excellent perk. There are plenty of positive reasons to join, and the only real negative we could find was they don’t offer many markets for ante-post betting.

Highlight Reason ✅ New Customer Offer Their Bet £10, Get £60 In Free Bets welcome offer is one of the best available for the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. ✅ Money Back Racing Offer Each day of the Cheltenham Festival, BetMGM are offering money back as a free bet (up to £20) if your horse fails to win the first race on the Cheltenham card. ✅ Each Way Plus Each Way Plus offers extra places on multiple races every day, which is especially useful on some of the big-runner fields at Cheltenham. ❌ Desktop site hard to navigate BetMGM’s desktop site is much harder to navigate than their mobile app.

T&Cs: New customers only. 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 6 x Free Bets: 4 x £10 Horse racing, 2 x £10 Acca Free Bets. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply. 18+ begambleaware.org.

14/03/2024 – UPDATE: Regrettably, it has been recently disclosed that two more horses trained by Nicky Henderson have been pulled out from participating in their respective races at the Cheltenham Festival. Sir Gino and Shanagh Bob seemed like two promising competitors in Friday’s race schedule, but despite looking in fine shape, have been removed from the competition.

Cheltenham Day 4 Feature Race – Gold Cup

The feature race of the entire festival, the Cheltenham Gold Cup promises to be a spectacle and Galopin Des Champs will bid to become the third horse this century to win back-to-back renewals. He will need to get the better of Fastorslow, who has beaten him twice since his Gold Cup triumph last year, and the likes of Shishkin and L’Homme Presse will make sure he doesn’t have it easy! Coming into the race, Galopin Des Champs does have the best form and should take some stopping, but he will need to be at his best to give trainer Willie Mullins a fourth win in the race.

Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Schedule

TIME RACE 1:30pm JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 2:10pm County Handicap Hurdle (Class 1 Premier Handicap) 2:50pm Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3:30pm Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 4:10pm Hunters’ Chase (Class 2) 4:50pm Mares’ Chase (Grade 2) 5:30pm Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle (Class 2)

Cheltenham Festival 2023 Recap

In what has become slightly predictable, it was another good day for Willie Mullins, who claimed two of the three Grade 1’s on the day, including the Gold Cup. Lossiemouth (11/8F) gave him the perfect start to the day by winning the Triumph Hurdle, with Mullins training the first four home. Next up, Dan Skelton landed the County Handicap Hurdle with Faivoir (33/1), who edged out Pied Piper in a tight finish, before Stay Away Fay (18/1) gave Paul Nicholls a second winner of the Festival in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle. Galopin Des Champs (7/5F) ran out an impressive winner of the Gold Cup, finishing seven lengths clear of runner-up Bravemansgame, before Premier Magic (66/1) caused a major upset in the Hunters’ Chase. Impervious edged out Allegorie De Vassy to win the Mares’ Chase, before Iroko (6/1) landed the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle in the final race of the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, giving trainers Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero their first Cheltenham Festival winner.

Check out the offering from the UK’s top bookmakers ahead of this year’s Cheltenham Festival Day 4 here.

What to do if you have a Gambling Problem?

If you feel that you are developing a gambling problem or addiction, and that gambling in person or online is becoming less and less fun, we strongly advise that you seek help from one of the following resources to get you on the road to recovery.