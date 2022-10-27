Best pasta in London, according to Pasta Envangelists

Roberta D’Elia, head chef at Pasta Evangelists, shares her top five places to enjoy a bowl of pasta in the capital.

The pasta bar in Harrods

I may be slightly biased given this one is run by Pasta Evangelists but The Pasta Bar is the go-to for the most edifying fresh pasta experience in London, with its dramatic setting and beautiful curation of fresh pasta specimens. The Pasta Bar only uses the highest quality of natural ingredients and follows ancient methods used by homecooks across the Italian peninsula for centuries, so you’ll enjoy an authentic Italian bowl of pasta here.

Padella

Queueing is an essential part of the Padella experience

Padella always flies the flag for fresh pasta in London. It’s super affordable and the restaurant is brilliantly informal. If the queue is too long, I always love to pop into Borough Market for a drink while I wait.

Meridionale

One of my favourites for Southern Italian cuisine, this place is a taste of home. I love the laid-back atmosphere and the local specialities they serve on the menu.

River Cafe

The River Cafe

I love the River Café for a very special occasion; it’s a world classic. Ruthie Rogers is a global icon and fellow pasta queen, her podcast featuring famous faces is one worth listening to, too.

Norma

We collaborated with Norma to deliver the classic Pasta alla Norma recipe for people at home back in the first lockdown in 2020. They do a great job of bringing Sicily to life in the heart of London. It’s a very romantic spot and perfect for a date, it’s truly a place of joy.

Visit Pasta Evangelists online to order boxes of fresh pasta delivered to your home

Read about the worst pasta-cooking horror stories on City A.M.