Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Launches Surety Capabilities in Ireland, Names Sean Mulvey to Lead the Effort

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is entering the surety market in Ireland and has appointed Sean Mulvey to lead the new product line as Head of Surety.

“As we continue to expand our capabilities in Ireland, we are excited to provide surety bonding solutions to leading construction firms for major national and international projects here,” said Caoimhe Gormley, Country Manager, Ireland, BHSI. “Sean’s deep experience and leadership, combined with BHSI’s long-term view, strong credit rating and financial strength, will provide certainty and stability to companies as they pursue opportunities and help deliver critical infrastructure.”

Sean brings more than a decade of surety underwriting and corporate banking experience to his new role. He is based in Dublin and can be reached at sean.mulvey@bhspecialty.com.

BHSI in Dublin also provides a range of coverages to construction contractors and engineering firms, including primary casualty and professional indemnity insurance.

In Ireland, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI), an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway’s National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor’s. Based in Boston, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Columbia, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, Plymouth Meeting, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Barcelona, Brisbane, Brussels, Calgary, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Milan, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Stockholm, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316612312/en/

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Abstract

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE LAUNCHES SURETY CAPABILITIES IN IRELAND, NAMES SEAN MULVEY TO LEAD THE EFFORT

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