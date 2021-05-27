Ben Whishaw goes off the deep end in tense debut feature Surge

Debut features from new directors are exciting prospects. They can be unfiltered, rough and ready works that jump out of the screen and smack you across the face. They can also be derivative junk whose name you forget before the credits have even rolled. For Aneil Karis, an award-winning short filmmaker, Surge falls firmly into the first category.

Ben Whishaw plays Joseph, a meek young man living on his own in London. During the week he works in airport security, dealing with the aggression and irritation of the travelling public, as well as snarky comments from co-workers. Away from work, he does his best to get along with his dysfunctional mum and dad (Ellie Haddington and Ian Gelder), ignores the constant revving of his neighbour’s quad bike, and the numerous other frustrations that accompany modern life. One day, Joseph has an outburst that costs him his job, and the man cracks. Tired of being bullied by an uncaring city, he runs through the streets on a spree of confrontation and criminality that seems desitned to end… badly.

Prior to Joseph’s Falling Down moment, director Aneil Karia deftly brings his world to life. You can hear the vitriol in the distance as Joseph’s father has another driving accident, the anaemic beep of a cash machine that swallows his card, or the tired expressions of the people he goes to for help, who seem to neither understand nor care about his fragile mental state. It’s anxiety-inducing, making you long for some kind of non-violent resolution, with Whishaw’s performance imbuing his character with sympathy as well as a coiled spring energy.

However, when he does let loose, it only incites more unease. Whishaw puts in a very physical performance, flinching and recoiling rapidly as everything boils over in his mind. His expression shows someone both horrified and enthralled by the loss of control, by giving in to the voice that tells you to jump.

His rampage has elements of The Safdie Brothers to it, never stopping for breath and observing conversations that overlap each other. This pace means the film can overwhelm itself at times, becoming too literal with its messaging as the stakes get higher. It’s about the moment, and because of that we don’t go deeper with what is happening.

An exciting calling card for a new filmmaker, Surge won’t be the best choice if you’ve had a tough day behind a desk but will delight you if you like cinema that raises your heartrate.

Surge is in UK cinemas and on digital platforms from 28th May.