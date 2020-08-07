Beirut explosion: Blast probe will consider possible 'rocket or bomb', says Lebanon president

Lebanon’s president has said it is possible the Beirut explosion was caused by “a rocket or bomb”.

Michel Aoun was speaking to the media on Friday after the number of casualties had risen to 154. A further 5,000 people have been injured.

Read more: UK to send emergency relief to Lebanon following Beirut explosion

Aoun said an investigation would consider the possibility the explosion was caused by “external interference”.

“The cause has not been determined yet,” he said.

“There is a possibility of external interference through a rocket or bomb or other act”.

Rescue teams from France and Russia are still searching the rubble left behind at Beirut’s port, three days after the explosion took place. Dozens of people are still missing.

Around 300,000 people are unable to return to their homes after the explosion wreaked havoc across the city causing widespread destruction.

Windows were shattered and doors blown out, leaving houses inhabitable.

Read more: Beirut death toll hits 100 after warehouse explosion

The estimated losses are forecast to be as high as £11bn.

The cause of the explosion is reported to have been the ignition of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate that had been stored in the port since being confiscated from a cargo ship in 2013.