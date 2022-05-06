Beergate: Durham police investigating Keir Starmer over alleged lockdown breaches after ‘receipt of significant new information’

Keir Starmer said that Tory MPs should “do the right thing” and “respect the sacrifices that their constituents made during the pandemic”.

Keir Starmer is being investigated by Durham Police over the so-called ‘beergate’ lockdown breach in April last year.

Durham Constabulary issued a statement on Friday saying it is looking into the alleged rule-breaking after the “receipt of significant new information”.

The force previously said they did not think he had broken rules over a gathering at which beer was drunk and a takeaway curry was eaten, at a time when social gatherings were banned due to coronavirus restrictions.

It was reported first by the Telegraph, that up to 30 people were thought to have attended the gathering.

A spokesman for Durham Constabulary said: “Earlier this year, Durham Constabulary carried out an assessment as to whether Covid-19 regulations had been breached at a gathering in Durham City on April 30 2021. At that time, it was concluded that no offence had been established and therefore no further action would be taken.

“Following the receipt of significant new information over recent days, Durham Constabulary has reviewed that position and now, following the conclusion of the pre-election period, we can confirm that an investigation into potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations relating to this gathering is now being conducted.”

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We’re obviously happy to answer any questions there are and we remain clear that no rules were broken.”

This comes after numerous senior government officials, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, were issued with fines over ‘partygate’, in which illegal gatherings were held in Downing Street and Whitehall.