Bedrock Adopts LocID to Solve IP Signal Instability, Enabling Clearer, More Reliable Audience Insights and Activation

Digital Envoy, the leader in IP intelligence and high-quality, consent-based location data, has today announced its partnership with Bedrock Platform, the next-generation, media buying infrastructure provider built for the AI age. The partnership enables Bedrock Platform customers to benefit from LocID, keeping IP-based identity signals consistent across campaigns for cleaner coordination, dependable reach, and more reliable measurement.

While IP addresses are often treated as a universal identifier for targeting and cross-channel matching, their volatility can undermine precision, increase costs, and complicate attribution. With LocID fully integrated into Bedrock Platform, advertisers gain a stable, location-based identifier that stays consistent even as IP addresses shift. Positioned at the network layer, LocID transforms ever-shifting IP addresses into a powerful backbone for delivery, measurement, and smarter decision-making.

This added consistency directly supports Bedrock Platform’s mission to unify and streamline audience activation across connected TV, digital out-of-home, audio, and other addressable channels. With a privacy-safe anchor that keeps audience data, campaign curation, delivery, and attribution aligned, LocID empowers Bedrock Platform to reduce signal waste, sharpen performance insights, and deliver the efficient, ROI-focused advertising experience clients expect. Together, Bedrock Platform and Digital Envoy are helping advertisers capture more value from every impression through clearer signals and smarter activation.

“As media buyers increasingly look to execute cross-channel campaigns and high-impact formats as part of a media mix that reflects changing consumer habits, robust measurement capabilities to guide effective decision-making and performance becomes even more critical,” commented Shane Shevlin, CEO at Bedrock Platform. “LocID brings a valuable data layer that will improve the reliability of location-based targeting, campaign measurement and attribution, especially for CTV environments where location is often an integral element of identity, helping buyers feel confident in activation and optimization.”

“When the core signal is strong, every downstream action improves. By aligning audience segments and performance insights across channels, our partnership with Bedrock Platform provides the strategic certainty advertisers require to drive effectiveness, accountability, and stronger returns,” said Charlie Johnson, VP, International, Digital Envoy. “Within Bedrock Platform’s Unified Activation Platform, that stability unlocks its full power helping advertisers activate with confidence, measure with clarity, and capture more value from every impression.”

About Bedrock

Bedrock Platform is the global next-generation, media trading infrastructure built for the AI age with an open programmatic Media Buying Platform engineered for high impact formats across CTV, Audio and DOOH channels. Bedrock helps independent agencies, curators, and advertisers execute tailored campaign activation strategies, leverage AI for audience discovery and unlock real world outcomes with location intelligence as a foundation.

Bedrock Platform is a fully open, purpose-built infrastructure that routinely integrates the latest best-in-class technology partners that are increasingly locked out of legacy DSPs. By enabling new identity frameworks, advanced outcome-measurement partners, real-time impression-level feedback on curated supply performance, while offering full signal sovereignty supported by data protection controls, Bedrock provides a future-proof foundation for modern media buying. The modular stack gives clients the ability to calibrate the optimal balance between sell-side decisioning and rapidly advancing AI capabilities, delivering a groundbreaking stack that supports self-service, assisted-service, and future autonomous operating models. This openness, combined with transparent economics and a materially lower total cost of ownership, enables clients to have more control, performance, flexibility, and price efficiency.

About Digital Envoy

Digital Envoy is the global authority in IP intelligence, delivering highly accurate and privacy-forward location, network, and risk data to the world’s leading brands and platforms. Its data powers critical use cases across advertising, cybersecurity, fraud prevention, compliance, and digital experience optimization. With decades of expertise and the industry’s most trusted IP dataset, Digital Envoy enables organizations to make informed, real-time decisions in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem. For more information visit www.digitalenvoy.com

