Beavertown launch a park delivery service in Clissold Park

Oof, it’s going to be a hot one this weekend. But if you’re in Stokey, the ever inventive Beavertown brewery is around to help you out with their new ‘SOS’ service.

Together with location service whatthreewords, they’re promising to hand deliver a free can of their north London-brewed beer to picnickers in Clissold Park this Saturday.

What3words is a location service which assigns a unique pattern of three words to a precise three metre by three metre square – all over the world.

It’s been used by emergency services to find lost hill walkers in rural areas and helped save the lives of people at sea – and now you can get a beer from it, too.

To get your can, you need to be in Clissold Park on Saturday, download the what3words app and tweet or insta a selfie with the hashtag #BeavertownSOS.

what3words will automatically place a three word description of your location over your selfie, and then somebody nice from Beavertown will rock up with your beer.

How’s that for service?

For more information on how to get involved in Beavertown SOS visit the Beavertown Instagram or Twitter – @Beavertownbeer.