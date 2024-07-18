BDO signs lease for new West End headquarters

BDO signs new HQ office lease in West End

Professional services firm BDO has signed a lease for its new UK headquarters at The M Building, as the firm opts to stay in the West End.

The firm is set to relocate to its new HQ on Marylebone Lane in Autumn 2027. BDO will leave its current home at 55 Baker Street, where it has been since 2007.

BDO has opted for 220,000 sq ft lease for its 5000 London-based employees in the former Debenhams building.

As part of the revitalisation of Oxford Street, the M Building will be opening up in Q4 2024 with nearly 280,000 sq ft, meaning BDO’s office will be taking up the majority of the building. According to the firm, its letting is the largest in the West End this year to date.

The M Building is owned and developed by Ramsbury in partnership with development advisors Capital Real Estate Partners.



The office will be less than a minute’s walk from Bond Street underground station and will be in the heart of Mayfair and Marylebone. BDO says it is targeting ESG ratings such as BREEAM Outstanding and an EPC A rating with abundance of natural light and an expansive terrace.

CBRE and Capital Real Estate Partners advised on the transaction.

Commenting on the move, Paul Eagland, BDO’s managing partner, said: “It’s exciting to have secured such a great building, which helps us meet many of our commitments: to our people, to our clients, the West End of London, and to our planet.”

He noted that the firm has “a strong attachment to the West End and our new UK headquarters will provide a modern, flexible working space in the beating heart of the regenerated Oxford Street area.”

“It marks the start of a new chapter in BDO’s history and gives us a new home from which to grow our UK business in a responsible and sustainable way,” he added.