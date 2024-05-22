BDO picks Mark Shaw as next managing partner as firm eyes £1bn target

Accountancy firm BDO announces restructuring partner Mark Shaw as its managing partner , replacing Paul Eagland towards the end of this year, with all eyes on passing its £1bn target in revenue.

Shaw was chosen following a vote by the firm’s equity partners, and is set to take over the leadership position from 1 October 2024.

He succeeds Paul Eagland, who will have completed his maximum of two four-year terms holding the leadership position. Eagland will remains in position as BDO’s managing partner until the end of September.

The statement stated that he would work closely with Shaw and the firm’s senior partner, Matthew White, to ensure a smooth transition in leadership for the business and its people.

Shaw has been at the firm for over 18 years specialising in domestic and cross-border restructuring, insolvency and related expert witness work.

BDO’s revenue increased 16 per cent over the 2022/23 financial year as revenue soared to £935m across all “areas of the business”. However, profit per equity partner had slightly gone down due to an increase in headcount and a £120m investment it made over the year.

The investment is part of its strategy to invest in people, quality and future high-growth services.

Commenting on his new role, Shaw said: “BDO is an incredible firm, occupying a very specific market position. We have much to be proud of from our journey to today, as a near £1bn UK firm. This is a time to build on our heritage, whilst looking to our future.”