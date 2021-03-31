BBC journalist flees China amid Beijing's criticism of 'fabricated' reporting

BBC News has said this morning that one of its journalists based in China has relocated to Taiwan, as he revealed information China ‘did not want the world to know’.

The move comes amid growing criticism from Beijing about the broadcaster’s reports on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang, which led to BBC World News being cut from airwaves in China last month.

Journalist John Sudworth had been reporting on the orphaned children of Uighur Muslim parents, earlier this month, alongside China’s bid to remodel the Hong Kong electoral system.

Read more: China tightens grip on Hong Kong as it limits parliament to ‘patriots’

“John’s work has exposed truth the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know,” BBC News said in a statement on Twitter.

“The BBC is proud of John’s award-winning reporting during his time in Beijing and he remains our China correspondent.”

What triggered Sudworth’s relocation has not been confirmed.

China has repeatedly denied all allegations of human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims.

The Chinese embassy in London accused BBC World News of “relentless fabrication of ‘lies of the century’ in reporting China,” ahead of its removal from broadcasting.

Read more: Boris Johnson looks to build new global coalition to rival China