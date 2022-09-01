Barclays completes Africa exit with £538m Absa sale

Barclays has shed its remaining Absa stake for £538m

British lender Barclays announced this morning it had shed its remaining 7.4 per cent stake in South African bank Absa as it completes its exit from a more than 90-year presence on the continent.

The sale will earn Barclays around £538m and comes after it announced its intention to sell its remaining shares in the firm yesterday, after offloading a similar sized stake earlier this year £526m.

The British bank announced it would sell Absa in 2016, as part of a strategy to pivot to focus more of its efforts on the US and Britain under then-boss Jes Staley.

Barclays was South African’s biggest lender until 1986 when it quit the country in the midst of apartheid, before restarting its operations in the country with its corporate and investment banking division in 1995.