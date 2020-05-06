Barclaycard signs concert sponsorship deal with Global

Barclaycard has inked a three-year deal with Global to sponsor its flagship pop concerts as the companies turn their focus to live events after the coronavirus lockdown.

The partnership includes headline sponsorship of the Capital Summertime Ball and Jingle Bell Ball — the first time the two events have been sponsored together.

Read more: Global signs outdoor advertising deal with BT

The Summertime Ball 2020 was due to take place in June at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but has been cancelled due to coronavirus. Instead the company will broadcast a two-hour TV programme showing highlights from the concert over the last 11 years.

The Jingle Bell Ball is still scheduled to go ahead as planned in December.

The deal also includes sponsorship of all Radio X presents gigs until 2023 as well as Global’s flagship Classic FM Live concert, which takes place twice a year at the Royal Albert Hall.

“We are committed to ensuring that now, more than ever, the show continues to go on for entertainment fans, and our new partnership with Global will help do just that,” said Dan Mathieson, head of sponsorship at Barclaycard.

“Our new digital content event with Global means that we’re able to bring the best in entertainment and music content directly to homes across the UK and offer fans the chance to interact with their favourite radio hosts and stars of music and entertainment.”

The deal is a welcome boost for Global as the company looks forward to the resumption of live entertainment after the coronavirus lockdown.

The media giant has enjoyed a surge in listening figures for its portfolio of radio stations, which includes Capital, Heart and LBC. However, it is likely to be facing a downturn in advertising revenue as brands pull campaigns during the crisis.

The group will also be feeling the squeeze in its outdoor advertising division, as lockdown measures have decimated footfall.

Global’s out-of-home sites include the London Tube network, major shopping centres and cinemas across the country.

Read more: Gambling firms pull TV and radio advertising during Covid-19 lockdown

“At Global we pride ourselves on the experiences we create for our audiences through our leading radio and entertainment brands,” said Mike Gordon, chief commercial officer at Global.

“Along with our partner Barclaycard, we look forward to resuming our live events and we can’t wait to create experiences better than ever before.”

Main image credit: Global