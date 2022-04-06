Bank of England spent £50,000 on logo and website re-design

Bank of England (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

The Bank of England’s (BoE) recent logo and website re-design cost £50,000, a freedom of information request has revealed.

The nearly 330-year-old institution, which is funded by banks – not the taxpayer – made a bid to change its image last month, to better reflect the makeup of the country, but it came at a price.

The bank dropped the St George’s Cross and replaced it with a Union Jack, as its rates impact on the whole country, while it also updated its website, with features making it more user-friendly, including for those with dyslexia.

The Times’ FOI request however revealed that the BoE spent almost half of the cash on the new font, with the rest on its logo, animation and almost £15K on photographing it.

Since its founding in 1694 the bank, which recently hiked up interest rates in a bid to tackle soaring inflation, has gone through 13 logo redesigns.